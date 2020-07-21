Watford are close to safety, but not quite over the line. Tonight, they’re hoping to bag some points against Manchester City and secure their future in the Premier League. Will they be able to spring an upset? Our guide tells you how to watch Watford vs Man City for free this evening.

Watford vs Man City kick-off time

The game gets underway at 6pm BST, with players set to take a knee on the first whistle as a tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement.

How to watch Watford vs Man City in the UK

The game is available to Sky customers on Sky One, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HD and for free on Sky Pick.

If you’re not a Sky Sports customer, you can tune into Pick on Freeview, Freesat, Virgin Media, or through a Sky box. The Pick channel is also available to watch via the Freeview Play app for iOS and Android, but these are the channel numbers:

Freeview: Channel 11

Freesat: Channel 147

Sky: Channel 159

Virgin Media: Channel 165

If you’re a Sky customer and want to catch the action on your mobile device, you can download the Sky Go app on your and watch the game wherever you are. You will need a solid internet connection though.

Again, if you’re not a Sky customer but you still want to stream to your device of choice, you can do so with a Now TV Sky Sports Day Pass. Take a look at the best offers on a daily or monthly pass below.

If you enjoy streaming content, through services like Sky Sports, then staying safe online should be one of your key concerns. It’s important to protect your PC from viruses and hackers, and using a VPN while online is a great way of doing that.

Take a look below at our selection of the best VPN deals going.

Watford vs Man City match preview

Manchester City will enter the game as firm favourites, despite having already secured their European qualification for next season – essentially leaving them with very little to play for.

Conversely the underdogs, Watford, do need the points – as they hope to put some distance between themselves and the relegation zone. Having just sacked manager, Nigel Pearson, the club is desperate to stay in the league.

The Hornets are doing comparatively well though, with two wins from their last four games. They will hope that form can see them take another all-important, against the odds victory tonight.

Despite their obvious quality, City have shown weakness recently, losing to both Southampton and Arsenal in July. Most recently, Arsenal scored a 2-0 win over the blues to send them crashing out of the FA Cup at the semi final stage.

