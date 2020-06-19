How to watch Spurs vs Man Utd tonight: Kick off, channel and stream

After months of no football, the Premier League is back in full swing again as we approach the first weekend of the return. But first, there is Spurs vs Man United – what more can you ask of a Friday night? Our guide tells you everything you need to know to watch the game live, on any device, wherever you are.

Spurs vs Man Utd kick-off time

The game gets underway at 8.15 pm BST. This is one of the new timeslots that’s going to be used for the remainder of the season to allow all the fixtures to be shown live on TV. This will be the second live game of the evening.

How to watch Tottenham vs Man Utd in the UK

UK viewers can tune in on the Sky Sports Premier League channel to watch tonight’s game. It’ll also be shown on Sky Sports Main Event. Sky has an interesting strategy here, letting you watch the match with faux crowd noise piped in on Main Event, or without it on Sky Sports Premier League.

We quite enjoyed the fake noise of the crowd on the previous two games, however it does seem to have split the audience. That’s why it’s good to see Sky give us the option

Coverage begins at 8.00 pm BST and that’s going to be right after the previous match of Norwich City vs Southampton. The evening’s coverage as a whole begins at 5.00 pm BST so we assume they’ll be lots of build-up then for this match too.

If you’re not a Sky Sports customer, you can get a Now TV Sky Sports pass to watch the game. These passes come in daily, weekly and monthly flavours and will be ideal to let you get your football fix. Now TV works on multiple devices so you can watch the games on your phone, TV, laptop, tablet or Chromecast.

See the widget below to gander at the latest deals for Now TV, including bagging a month of the service for just £25.

Tottenham vs Man Utd match preview

It’s been an interesting season for both these teams and they come into the tie with strong hopes of getting Champions League football for next season. Of course with the long mid-season break, we’re not sure what the fitness levels will be like.

Both squads could look a lot to different to when we last saw them too, with Pogba back for United and Harry Kane ready to lead the line once again Spurs.

If you’re a fan of streaming content online, then you should also be in interested in staying safe while you’re doing it and keeping your private data away from the hands of hackers. If that’s the case, there’s no better way to keep your online activity safe than with a dedicated VPN.

Allowing you to connect via a different IP address somewhere else in the world, having a VPN can let you browse the internet in peace, knowing that you’re safe from the prying eyes of anyone who might be looking to steal your personal information.

