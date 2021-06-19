How to watch Portugal vs Germany at Euro 2020 live online: Stream details here

How to watch Portugal vs Germany live tonight: Enjoy full coverage of Portugal vs Germany in Group F on TV and online, for free.

Group F is great, isn’t it? After the France vs Germany game the other night, the holders Portugal take on the three times Champions Germany in Munich on Saturday evening. Yes. Please!

Portugal won 3-0 against Hungary earlier in the week, but it was hardly a fair reflection of the game, which was 0-0 for 83 minutes, with the Hungarians having more than their fair share of the chances and possession.

Germany suffered defeat at the hands of the favourites France in midweek. It was only 1-0, but France were great value for the win, while completely nullifying the German threat.

Anything but a defeat for Ronaldo and co. should guarantee their progress to the last 16, while defeat for the Germans would leave them with a huge battle to get out of the group.

Either way, we’re in for a cracker.

Portugal vs Germany kick-off time

Portugal vs Germany kicks off at 5:00pm UK time on Saturday June 19. The game will be played on German soil, at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

How to watch Portugal vs Germany live online

This one’s on ITV again. Coverage of Portugal vs Germany starts at 4pm UK time on Saturday afternoon Unfortunately there’s no 4K coverage from ITV, but at least you don’t have to look at Gary Neville in additional detail. However, here’s how to watch the Euro 2020 in 4K. It’s also not too late to grab the best 4K TV to watch the football.

Watch the Euros with a VPN

As always, when watching content online, we’d recommend using a VPN to protect your privacy. Here you’ll find our guide to the best VPN available for web browsing and streaming. Among the services we recommend are Express VPN, and Nord VPN, but there are plenty of others to choose from.