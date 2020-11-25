How to watch Inter Milan vs Real Madrid in Champions League live online

How to watch Inter Milan vs Real Madrid in Champions League Group B. The showpiece Champions League tie of the week is available live online. Here’s how to watch Inter vs Real.

Inter vs Real kick-off time

The Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich Champions League group game is being played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy and will kick off at 8:00pm BST.

How to watch Inter vs Real live online

BT Sport has the rights to show Champions League football in the UK. This game will be screened on BT Sport ESPN. Coverage starts at 7:45pm.

If you’re not you’re not a full BT Sport subscriber, there are multiple ways to sign-up. If you don’t subscribe to a Pay TV service, you can simply grab a BT Sport monthly pass for no-strings access to the entire BT Sport channel line up. From here you’ll be able to watch online or via the BT Sport mobile apps, as well as an array of smart TV apps.

Inter vs Real match preview

Two former Champions League / European Cup winners battle it out this week with both teams in unfamiliar positions. Real sit in 3rd place with just 4 points from three games. Inter are bottom of the group with just two points. Monchengladbach and Shakhtar Donetsk, who also play each other tonight, lead the way in Group B.

A point is unlikely to be good enough for Real and Inter to get back into the mix, while a loss could see one of these European giants heading for the Europa League or out of European contention all together.

