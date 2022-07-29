How to use an induction hob

Whether you’re getting to grips with a fancy new kitchen, or have finally been tempted away from your trusty gas flame, it’s well worth acquainting yourself with how induction hobs work, and the best way to cook on them.

Gas and ceramic/electric plate hobs work by using a flame or a heated coil to generate heat that then heats up your pots and pans. Induction hobs work by causing the pots and pans themselves to heat up. They work by using copper coils (also called heating elements) that have an electric current passed through them. When an induction-compatible pot or pan is placed over this copper coil, the electric current causes the pot or pan’s electrons to undergo a lot of friction at a molecular level, causing the metal of the pan itself to heat up.

As a result, if you turn on an induction hob but don’t place a pot or pan on top, the hob’s surface will never get warm. It’s only when you put a compatible pot on top of the coil, that the heating magic happens. As a result, they’re incredibly efficient, with far, far less wasted heat compared to gas and ceramic/electric hobs.

This is just one reason why many professional kitchens have switched to induction hobs, as the entire kitchen is far cooler than a sweltering gas hob-laden alternative. Lastly, Induction hobs also get hotter, and are also much faster to heat up, with even temperatures across the whole pot or pan.

One thing to bear in mind is that not all pots and pans work with induction hobs. You’ll need cookware that’s magnetically conductive and ferromagnetic, with a flat base for maximum contact. A test most people use is to check a pan’s base with a fridge magnet. If it sticks you should be good to go, but it’s obviously best to look out for induction-compatible labels when you’re shopping for new pans.

What we used

The steps below should cover both built-in and portable induction hobs, though it’s always best to double-check your manufacturer’s manual for specific instructions.



The short version

Place pot or pan on hob

Turn on hob ring

Adjust heat and cook

Remove pan from hob