Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to sign up for Bluesky without an invite

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Twitter alternative Bluesky has dropped the requirement for an invite, meaning anyone can sign up. Here’s how to do it.

The social network, which is part of the Fediverse network of decentralised servers, is backed by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey and has become a home for discontented ‘X’ users who’ve fled under Elon Musk’s leadership.

For the last year, the company has been managing invites via sign-up codes, while it builds out the feature set. However, on February 6 the company announced the time for caution is over.

“Bluesky is building an open social network where anyone can contribute, while still providing an easy-to-use experience for users,” the company says. “For the past year, we used invite codes to help us manage growth while we built features like moderation tooling, custom feeds, and more. Now, we’re ready for anyone to join.”

Here’s how to sign up on the Bluesky website.

What you need

  • A web browser with access to the Bluesky website
  • An email address to sign up
  • A phone number for SMS verification

The Short Version

  • Open the web browser and browse to Bsky.social
  • Tap the log in or sign up button
  • Hit create a new account
  • Enter an email address, password, date of birth
  • Enter a phone number
  • Verify the phone number with an SMS code
  • Choose your handle
  • Confirm your preferences
  • Begin using Bluesky

  1. Step
    1

    Open the web browser and browse to Bsky.social

    Simple type the Bsky.social URL into your web browser to browse to the homepage.Bluesky

  2. Step
    2

    Tap the log in or sign up button

    You no longer need to sign up for the wait list. You can now choose to sign-up.How to use Bluesky

  3. Step
    3

    Create a new account

    Creating an account is a relatively simple process and you start hereHow to use Bluesky

  4. Step
    4

    Enter your information

    An email address, password and date of birth gets you past this screenHow to use Bluesky

  5. Step
    5

    Enter a phone number

    This will help to secure your accountHow to use Bluesky

  6. Step
    6

    Verify your phone number

    You will be sent an SMS code to your phone number. Enter the six digit code hereBluesky

  7. Step
    7

    Choose your handle

    Type in your preferred @ handle to go by on BlueskyHow to use Bluesky

  8. Step
    8

    Confirm your preferences

    You’ll be asked to select some interests, choose some accounts to follow, select some content preferences and more. How to use Bluesky

  9. Step
    9

    Begin using Bluesky

    Now you’re all set up you can begin using the service, download the mobile apps and wean yourself off Twitter.How to use Bluesky

You might like…

Threads vs Bluesky: Which text-based platform wins?

Threads vs Bluesky: Which text-based platform wins?

Adam Speight 7 months ago
Bluesky vs Twitter: Which platform is best?

Bluesky vs Twitter: Which platform is best?

Gemma Ryles 9 months ago
Is Bluesky safe?

Is Bluesky safe?

Hannah Davies 9 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words