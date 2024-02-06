How to sign up for Bluesky without an invite

The Twitter alternative Bluesky has dropped the requirement for an invite, meaning anyone can sign up. Here’s how to do it.

The social network, which is part of the Fediverse network of decentralised servers, is backed by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey and has become a home for discontented ‘X’ users who’ve fled under Elon Musk’s leadership.

For the last year, the company has been managing invites via sign-up codes, while it builds out the feature set. However, on February 6 the company announced the time for caution is over.

“Bluesky is building an open social network where anyone can contribute, while still providing an easy-to-use experience for users,” the company says. “For the past year, we used invite codes to help us manage growth while we built features like moderation tooling, custom feeds, and more. Now, we’re ready for anyone to join.”

Here’s how to sign up on the Bluesky website.

What you need

A web browser with access to the Bluesky website

An email address to sign up

A phone number for SMS verification

The Short Version

Open the web browser and browse to Bsky.social

Tap the log in or sign up button

Hit create a new account

Enter an email address, password, date of birth

Enter a phone number

Verify the phone number with an SMS code

Choose your handle

Confirm your preferences

Begin using Bluesky