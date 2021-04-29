How to set up and use an AirTag tracker with your iPhone

Apple has finally announced AirTag and you can now order the dinky item tracker for yourself. This guide will help you get started with the AirTag detailing how to set it up with your iPhone.

It seems like years since Apple’s AirTag device tracker was first rumoured, but it’s now finally here. Available either as either a single unit (£29/$29) or a four-pack (£99/$99), the circular tracker can be stuck on bags, keys and the like to give you added peace of mind. It works with some of the best iPhones we’ve tested and from what we’ve seen during our initial tests, is a great way to keep tabs on any any precious, or easily lost item.

How to set up AirTags

Setting up an AirTag is a very simple process and will be familiar to anyone who has previously connected up AirPods to an iPhone. Before you get started make sure your iPhone is updated to iOS 14.5 as this is required for AirTags to work.

You should also head into Settings, Privacy, Location Services and make sure you’re allowing the Find My app Location Access. Once that’s sorted you’re ready to go.

1. Unbox the AirTag and pull out the paper portion attached, this will start the battery and turn the tracker on

2. Bring the AirTag close to your iOS 14.5 iPhone and a pop-up should appear. I found moving it close to the power button worked a treat, Tap connect.

3. You can select what kind of item you’ll be attaching the AirTag to next – this can be tweaked later if needs be.

4. And that’s pretty much it. The AirTag will associate itself with your Apple ID and will be visible inside the Find My app on your iPhone.

How to find a lost AirTag

The AirTag uses Bluetooth LE, along UWB (ultra wide band) tech if you’ve got an iPhone 11 or newer. You can use the tech o help find lost AirTags using the Find My network of Apple says devices. This means if your lost item comes within Bluetooth range of another Find My device it should help you locate it.

If you lose or misplace an item with an attached AirTag you set it to ‘Lost Mode’ in the Find My app. If it’s in the same room, or within Bluetooth range, it’ll guide you towards its general direction. If you have an iPhone with the UWB U1 chip (iPhone 11 or newer) then you’ll have even more precise control and enter a slick-looking interface that should accurately guide you towards the item.

Does AirTag only work with iPhone?

An AirTag can currently only be paired and set up with an iPhone running iOS 14.5.

However if you find a lost AirTag you can tap it against an NFC-enabled Android device to bring up the owner’s information.