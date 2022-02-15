How to report a scam email

Step

1 Forward it to the NCSC The National Cyber Security Centre invites UK internet users to forward any phishing emails they receive to report@phishing.gov.uk. You can alternatively take a screenshot of a suspicious email and send it to the same address. Even if you’re not certain that the email in question is a scam, they’d like to see it. The NCSC cannot let you know what action has been taken about anything you forward, but it will analyse and act on everything you send. This is a key way you can help the agency shut down dangerous sites, which are often linked to in scam messages.

Step

2 Notify Action Fraud if you’ve been the victim of a crime If a scam email has led to you, your business, or someone close to you losing money, it is a crime and should be reported to Action Fraud, the UK’s Nation Fraud and Cyber Crime reporting centre. To report a cybercrime, go to https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/ and select your status from the Start reporting box. If you wish to be informed of any action taken about your case, you’ll have to create an account.

Step

3 Flag it as a phishing email with your mail provider Web-based email providers, including Gmail, ProtonMail, and Outlook provide integrated tools for detecting and reporting phishing emails. To report a suspicious message in Gmail, open the email, click on the three-dots icon at the top right, select Report phishing, then click Report Phishing Message in the box that appears. The process is similar in other webmail services.



If you have an IMAP/POP3 account, for example from your ISP, they’ll probably have a dedicated phishing reporting address that you can find in their documentation. For example, BT’s security help pages request you to forward phishing emails to them at abuse@bt.com – once again, the company says it will act on all emails, but will probably not reply.