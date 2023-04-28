 large image

How to install Razer Synapse 3

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Razer Blade laptops come with a whole bunch of customisation options, courtesy of its Synapse software. The app may not be for everyone but, for those who want full Razer customisation, Synapse 3 is essential. Here’s how to get it.

One of the big selling points of Razer devices for many, especially those who dabble in lots of different peripherals, is the customisation that the devices offer. To take full advantage of that, whether it’s for lighting, performance, macros or anything else, you’ll need to delve into Razer’s Synapse software.

Thankfully, it’s relatively simple to download and install the latest version, Razer Synapse 3, if you don’t have it already. Here’s our simple guide to getting the all-important Razer customisation app.

What you’ll need:

  • A Razer laptop
  • A web browser

The Short Version

  • Open your web browser
  • Enter “https://www.razer.com/synapse-3” into the address bar
  • Click Download Now
  • Select the download
  • Click Install

  1. Step
    1

    Open your web browser

    Head to your web browser of choice (we’re using Google Chrome).Open browser - Razer Synapse 3

  2. Step
    2

    Enter “https://www.razer.com/synapse-3” into the address bar

    Go to your address bar and enter “https://www.razer.com/synapse-3” to head to the Download page.Enter address - Razer Synapse 3

  3. Step
    3

    Click Download Now

    Once on the Razer website, click Download Now to begin the download.Click Download Now - Razer Synapse 3

  4. Step
    4

    Select the download

    The download will appear towards the bottom of your browser, click it to open.Select download - Razer Synapse 3

  5. Step
    5

    Click Install

    The installer will now be open, click Install to add Razer Synapse 3 to your system.Install - Razer Synapse 3

Troubleshooting

How do I connect my Razer Synapse 3 to my device?

Simply connect your Razer Synapse-compatible device to your PC or laptop and your device’s profile should be present within Razer Synapse 3.

Why can’t I download Razer Synapse 3?

If you’re having issues downloading Razer Synapse 3, disconnect all Razer devices from your system and try again.

Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor
Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

