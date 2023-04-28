How to install Razer Synapse 3

Razer Blade laptops come with a whole bunch of customisation options, courtesy of its Synapse software. The app may not be for everyone but, for those who want full Razer customisation, Synapse 3 is essential. Here’s how to get it.

One of the big selling points of Razer devices for many, especially those who dabble in lots of different peripherals, is the customisation that the devices offer. To take full advantage of that, whether it’s for lighting, performance, macros or anything else, you’ll need to delve into Razer’s Synapse software.

Thankfully, it’s relatively simple to download and install the latest version, Razer Synapse 3, if you don’t have it already. Here’s our simple guide to getting the all-important Razer customisation app.

What you’ll need:

A Razer laptop

A web browser

Step

1 Open your web browser Head to your web browser of choice (we’re using Google Chrome). Step

2 Enter “https://www.razer.com/synapse-3” into the address bar Go to your address bar and enter “https://www.razer.com/synapse-3” to head to the Download page. Step

3 Click Download Now Once on the Razer website, click Download Now to begin the download. Step

4 Select the download The download will appear towards the bottom of your browser, click it to open. Step

5 Click Install The installer will now be open, click Install to add Razer Synapse 3 to your system.