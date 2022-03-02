If you’ve been posting on TikTok for a while and are looking for a more direct way to chat with your followers, one great way to do that is to go live. Here’s how.

TikTok introduced the ability to live stream with its TikTok LIVE tool last year. However, the feature is still somewhat exclusive, with only users who meet specific requirements allowed to create their own.

Read on to learn how you can go live on TikTok…

How to go live on TikTok

While all users can post videos to TikTok, only select accounts that meet a specific criteria are allowed to stream video live on the app. Read on to find out what you need to go live and how to do it.

What you’ll need:

A phone with TikTok installed

To be 16 years old or over

Over 1000 followers on your account

The Short Version

Open TikTok Tap the Create icon Tap LIVE Adjust your settings Hit Go LIVE

How to go live on TikTok Step

1 Open TikTok You can do this by tapping on the icon on your home screen. Step

2 Tap the Create icon This is the plus sign at the bottom centre of your screen. Step

3 Swipe to LIVE This will bring up a preview of your video so you can see what your viewers will see. (Image: TikTok) Step

4 Adjust your settings This is where you can add a title, toggle comments on and off, choose a charity to support with your stream and add effects and filters. (Image: TikTok) Step

5 Tap Go LIVE Congratulations, you’re now live on TikTok! (Image: TikTok) Step

6 Tap the power button at the bottom of the screen to end the stream The TikTok LIVE will vanish once you’re done streaming. (Image: TikTok)