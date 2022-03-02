 large image

How to go live on TikTok

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

If you’ve been posting on TikTok for a while and are looking for a more direct way to chat with your followers, one great way to do that is to go live. Here’s how.

TikTok introduced the ability to live stream with its TikTok LIVE tool last year. However, the feature is still somewhat exclusive, with only users who meet specific requirements allowed to create their own. 

Read on to learn how you can go live on TikTok…

How to go live on TikTok 

While all users can post videos to TikTok, only select accounts that meet a specific criteria are allowed to stream video live on the app. Read on to find out what you need to go live and how to do it. 

What you’ll need: 

  • A phone with TikTok installed 
  • To be 16 years old or over 
  • Over 1000 followers on your account 

The Short Version 

  1. Open TikTok 
  2. Tap the Create icon 
  3. Tap LIVE 
  4. Adjust your settings 
  5. Hit Go LIVE

How to go live on TikTok

  1. Step
    1

    Open TikTok

    You can do this by tapping on the icon on your home screen.Open the TikTok app

  2. Step
    2

    Tap the Create icon

    This is the plus sign at the bottom centre of your screen.Tap the Create sign

  3. Step
    3

    Swipe to LIVE

    This will bring up a preview of your video so you can see what your viewers will see. Swipe to LIVE (Image: TikTok)

  4. Step
    4

    Adjust your settings

    This is where you can add a title, toggle comments on and off, choose a charity to support with your stream and add effects and filters. choose effects, filters, comments and a charity (Image: TikTok)

  5. Step
    5

    Tap Go LIVE

    Congratulations, you’re now live on TikTok! Tap Go LIVE (Image: TikTok)

  6. Step
    6

    Tap the power button at the bottom of the screen to end the stream

    The TikTok LIVE will vanish once you’re done streaming. End TikTok LIVE (Image: TikTok)

Troubleshooting

I can’t see the LIVE button

If you can’t see the LIVE button, it may be because you don’t fit TikTok’s Community Guideline requirements based on your age, region or follower count. If you believe you do meet this criteria, you can head to your settings, tap Report a Problem, tap LIVE/Payment/Rewards and report the issue.

Why aren’t I receiving Gifts when I go live?

Gifts are a way to monetize your TikTok LIVE. While TikTok users aged 16 and above can go live, only users 18 and above are eligible to receive Gifts during their stream.

