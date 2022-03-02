How to go live on TikTok
If you’ve been posting on TikTok for a while and are looking for a more direct way to chat with your followers, one great way to do that is to go live. Here’s how.
TikTok introduced the ability to live stream with its TikTok LIVE tool last year. However, the feature is still somewhat exclusive, with only users who meet specific requirements allowed to create their own.
Read on to learn how you can go live on TikTok…
While all users can post videos to TikTok, only select accounts that meet a specific criteria are allowed to stream video live on the app. Read on to find out what you need to go live and how to do it.
What you’ll need:
- A phone with TikTok installed
- To be 16 years old or over
- Over 1000 followers on your account
The Short Version
- Open TikTok
- Tap the Create icon
- Tap LIVE
- Adjust your settings
- Hit Go LIVE
Step
1
Open TikTok
You can do this by tapping on the icon on your home screen.
Step
2
Tap the Create icon
This is the plus sign at the bottom centre of your screen.
Step
3
Swipe to LIVE
This will bring up a preview of your video so you can see what your viewers will see. (Image: TikTok)
Step
4
Adjust your settings
This is where you can add a title, toggle comments on and off, choose a charity to support with your stream and add effects and filters. (Image: TikTok)
Step
5
Tap Go LIVE
Congratulations, you’re now live on TikTok! (Image: TikTok)
Step
6
Tap the power button at the bottom of the screen to end the stream
The TikTok LIVE will vanish once you’re done streaming. (Image: TikTok)
Troubleshooting
If you can’t see the LIVE button, it may be because you don’t fit TikTok’s Community Guideline requirements based on your age, region or follower count. If you believe you do meet this criteria, you can head to your settings, tap Report a Problem, tap LIVE/Payment/Rewards and report the issue.
Gifts are a way to monetize your TikTok LIVE. While TikTok users aged 16 and above can go live, only users 18 and above are eligible to receive Gifts during their stream.