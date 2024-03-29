Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to find your IP address on Windows 11

Adam Speight
Computing Editor

In your day to day use of your PC, there’s things you likely rarely think about. One of those is your IP address. It’s something every PC has but you rarely need to know it… until you do. Here’s our guide on finding it in Windows 11.

Knowing your IP address can help you with tasks like troubleshooting some internet connectivity issues, whether that’s on your PC, your router itself or individual devices like a mobile phone or games console. But, how do you know what your local IP address is? These are the basics on finding it.

What you’ll need:

  • A Windows PC

The Short Version

  1. Head to Settings
  2. Select Network & internet
  3. Open Wi-Fi or Ethernet
  4. Click Properties
  1. Step
    1

    Head to Settings

    Open Settings, whether you already have it as a taskbar icon or need to search for it. To search, open Start, and enter Settings in the search bar.settings - ip

  2. Step
    2

    Select Network & internet

    In the Settings page, select Network & internet from the menu on the left side.network - ip

  3. Step
    3

    Select Wi-Fi or Ethernet

    If you’re connected to your router wirelessly, open the Wi-Fi option. If you are connected with a wire, select the Ethernet option.wifi - ip

  4. Step
    4

    Click Properties

    Finally, click the Properties option, which will have the name of your network preceeding it. You can then scroll down and view your IP address, listed next to the IPv4 address line.properties - ip

Troubleshooting

What is the shortcut for IP address in Windows 11?

If you are more technically-minded, you may rather use the Command Prompt to find your IP address. If so, open Command Prompt then type ipconfig and press enter.

Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

This is a test error message with some extra words