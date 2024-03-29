How to find your IP address on Windows 11

In your day to day use of your PC, there’s things you likely rarely think about. One of those is your IP address. It’s something every PC has but you rarely need to know it… until you do. Here’s our guide on finding it in Windows 11.

Knowing your IP address can help you with tasks like troubleshooting some internet connectivity issues, whether that’s on your PC, your router itself or individual devices like a mobile phone or games console. But, how do you know what your local IP address is? These are the basics on finding it.

The Short Version

Head to Settings Select Network & internet Open Wi-Fi or Ethernet Click Properties

Step

1 Head to Settings Open Settings, whether you already have it as a taskbar icon or need to search for it. To search, open Start, and enter Settings in the search bar. Step

2 Select Network & internet In the Settings page, select Network & internet from the menu on the left side. Step

3 Select Wi-Fi or Ethernet If you’re connected to your router wirelessly, open the Wi-Fi option. If you are connected with a wire, select the Ethernet option. Step

4 Click Properties Finally, click the Properties option, which will have the name of your network preceeding it. You can then scroll down and view your IP address, listed next to the IPv4 address line.