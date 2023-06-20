Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to access your clipboard history on MacOS

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

If you’ve made a copy and want to double-check the contents before entering or, simply, forgot altogether what your last cut or copy was, then checking out your clipboard will solve your issue. Here’s how to access your clipboard history on MacOS.

MacOS and Windows vary in how they deal with and showcase your clipboard history, with Apple’s operating system firmly in the less useful camp. That’s because, with a simple click, you can hit the shortcut Windows key + V to access the Windows Clipboard.

Whereas, with MacOS, the process requires an extra step or two and it only provides your most recent cut or copy, rather than a fully-fledged history, or even just the last five. Nevertheless, if you want to access your clipboard history on MacOS to see your last copy, here’s how you do it.

What you’ll need:

  • A Mac

The Short Version

  • Select Finder
  • Click Edit then Show Clipboard
  • View your Clipboard

  1. Step
    1

    Select Finder

    Click on Finder, which is located to the far left of the dock by default.Finder

  2. Step
    2

    Click Edit then Show Clipboard

    Select Edit from the top-left of the screen, then Show Clipboard from the drop-down menu.Show Clipboard

  3. Step
    3

    View your Clipboard

    You should now be able to see your Clipboard, with the last item you copy or cut displayed in it.Clipboard

Troubleshooting

Can I see all my clipboard history?

In MacOS, your clipboard history only consists of the last item you copied, rather than a longer more comprehensive list.

How do I view clipboard history on iOS?

You can not view your clipboard history on iOS. There are some third-party apps that add this functionality, however.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

