How to access your clipboard history on MacOS
If you’ve made a copy and want to double-check the contents before entering or, simply, forgot altogether what your last cut or copy was, then checking out your clipboard will solve your issue. Here’s how to access your clipboard history on MacOS.
MacOS and Windows vary in how they deal with and showcase your clipboard history, with Apple’s operating system firmly in the less useful camp. That’s because, with a simple click, you can hit the shortcut Windows key + V to access the Windows Clipboard.
Apple Music
Apple Music gives you access to over 100 million songs and 30,000 playlists, ad-free. Listen online or off, across all your devices, and hear sound all around in Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. You can now try 1 month for free!
- Apple
- Get 1 month free
- £10.99 p/m
Whereas, with MacOS, the process requires an extra step or two and it only provides your most recent cut or copy, rather than a fully-fledged history, or even just the last five. Nevertheless, if you want to access your clipboard history on MacOS to see your last copy, here’s how you do it.
What you’ll need:
- A Mac
The Short Version
- Select Finder
- Click Edit then Show Clipboard
- View your Clipboard
Step
1
Select Finder
Click on Finder, which is located to the far left of the dock by default.
Step
2
Click Edit then Show Clipboard
Select Edit from the top-left of the screen, then Show Clipboard from the drop-down menu.
Step
3
View your Clipboard
You should now be able to see your Clipboard, with the last item you copy or cut displayed in it.
Troubleshooting
In MacOS, your clipboard history only consists of the last item you copied, rather than a longer more comprehensive list.
You can not view your clipboard history on iOS. There are some third-party apps that add this functionality, however.