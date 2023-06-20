If you’ve made a copy and want to double-check the contents before entering or, simply, forgot altogether what your last cut or copy was, then checking out your clipboard will solve your issue. Here’s how to access your clipboard history on MacOS.

MacOS and Windows vary in how they deal with and showcase your clipboard history, with Apple’s operating system firmly in the less useful camp. That’s because, with a simple click, you can hit the shortcut Windows key + V to access the Windows Clipboard.

Whereas, with MacOS, the process requires an extra step or two and it only provides your most recent cut or copy, rather than a fully-fledged history, or even just the last five. Nevertheless, if you want to access your clipboard history on MacOS to see your last copy, here’s how you do it.

What you’ll need:

A Mac

The Short Version

Select Finder

Click Edit then Show Clipboard

View your Clipboard

Step

1 Select Finder Click on Finder, which is located to the far left of the dock by default. Step

2 Click Edit then Show Clipboard Select Edit from the top-left of the screen, then Show Clipboard from the drop-down menu. Step

3 View your Clipboard You should now be able to see your Clipboard, with the last item you copy or cut displayed in it.