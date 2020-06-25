How to watch Chelsea vs Man City live online – could Liverpool win Premier League tonight?

The Premier League title is within Liverpool’s grasp, but in order to seal the title tonight they need a result in this evening’s Chelsea vs Manchester City game. Our guide tells you everything you need to know to watch Chelsea vs Man City on any device, wherever you are. We’ve got the kick-off time, channel and more for you right here.

Chelsea vs Man City kick-off time

The game gets underway at 8:15pm BST. That’s not a kick-off time we see very often, but it allows for two games to be televised in the evening, with the first fixtures starting at 6:00pm BST.

How to watch Chelsea vs Man City in the UK

Unfortunately, this isn’t one of the free Premier League games being offered by Sky Sports, the BBC or Amazon. For this one you’ll need a paid BT Sport Subscription. It’s also available in 4K Ultra HD if you have a BT Sport Ultimate subscription.

Existing subscribers can still watch on BT Sport 1. Coverage begins at 19:30 pm BST. You can also watch via the BT Sport website or BT Sport Mobile app.

If you’re not a BT Sport subscriber, it’s not too late to sign up. You can buy a BT Sport Monthly Pass that’ll get you through the rest of the Premier League season, with 20 games exclusively live on BT Sport. The pass is compatible with multiple devices so you can watch the games on your phone, TV, laptop, tablet or games console.

Chelsea vs Manchester City match preview

Liverpool have been on the verge of a first Premier League title and a first league title in 30 years since mid-March, so lockdown couldn’t have come at a worse time. Now they need just two points points (at most) in their last seven games.

However, if Manchester City fail to win all of their remaining games, it’s over. That includes tonight’s visit to Frank Lampard’s Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

City have been back to their irrepressible best since the restart, scoring eight goals in two games, but Chelsea will be keen to keep up their pursuit of a Champions League place in Lampard’s first season at the helm.

This could be the game when the long wait for Liverpool fans finally comes to an end, allowing the Anfield side to wrap up the title before visiting Man City this time next week.

