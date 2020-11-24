M1 Macs: How to check if your favourite apps are ready for an upgrade

It’s pretty tempting to upgrade to one of the new M1-powered Macs, but waiting to ensure optimal compatibility with the full suite of apps might be the more prudent strategy for some users.

The likes of Photoshop has already arrived in beta as a native M1 app, for example, but the music production software Pro Tools has not. Others, like Microsoft Edge, are only available via the Rosetta 2 software, which emulates apps made for Intel-based Macs.

While there is a website keeping track of all the updates, there’s also new Mac app that’ll take a gander at what’s installed on your Mac and let you know whether your critical apps are ready for the Apple Silicon revolution.

The open-source Silicon app from DigiDNA (via 9to5Mac) is a free download that’ll quickly scan the hard-drive and inform you which apps are now universal and which apps are designed for use with Intel-based Macs. It’s also possible to drag and drop individual apps to check compatibility.

Related: Best MacBook 2020

You can download the app here (scroll down to find Silicon) to get started. If you prefer to have a cursory glance and see which of the key applications are ready for the off, you can browse to the website isapplesiliconready.com.

So far Apple has released a trio of Macs carrying the Arm-based M1 architecture; a MacBook Air, a 16-inch MacBook Pro and a Mac mini.

Early indications suggest the new platform will give Mac users an incredible speed boost, longer battery life, and, eventually, compatibility with the majority of their favourite iOS and iPadOS applications on the desktop platform.

Have you upgraded to the new M1 Mac yet? Or are you waiting until the first generation is out of the way and you know for sure any teething problems are solved? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.