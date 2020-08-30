Belgian Grand Prix 2020: How to watch the F1 action

Belgian Grand Prix 2020: Lewis Hamilton put in another imperious lap to gain pole position at Spa Francorchamps, delivering a pole lap that was half-a-second ahead of his nearest challenger, Valtteri Bottas in the other Silver Arrows. Max Verstappen narrowly missed out on getting a place on the first row, while Daniel Ricciardo produced a great lap to get into fourth position. Ferrari knew they were going to have difficulties at this track and that did happen with both cars out in the second session of qualifying. It sets up a hopefully tasty battle as the Ferrari cars make their way through the field, while upfront Bottas and Verstappen will be looking to steal the slipstream of off Hamilton to the him from further extending his championship lead.

Our guide explains how to catch this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix action, including channels and UK times for practice races, qualifying and, of course, the main event. Plus, how to live stream everything and keep your data safe.

How to watch the Belgian Grand Prix 2020

The Belgian Grand Prix will be shown live on Sky Sports F1. Here is the UK time for the race:

Sunday, August 30th

2:10pm − BELGIAN GRAND PRIX

Belgian Grand Prix 2020 – TV channel and live stream details

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in on Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky One. You can also watch the action unfold by using the Sky Go mobile app, at no additional charge. Here are some quick-links to help you:

If you enjoy streaming content online, then it’s essential that you also keep your private data safe while surfing the web. It’s easier than ever for hackers to infiltrate your network and steal your personal information, but not with a VPN at hand. We’ve tested several VPNs here at Trusted Reviews and handpicked the best VPN deals that are available right now for your convenience.

If you’re not a Sky customer, but desperately don’t want to miss this weekend’s action, you can pick up a NOW TV Sports Pass, which will set you back either £9.99 (for a Day Pass), £14.99 (for a Week Pass). The Week Pass is obviously the best value for F1 fanatics, especially if you’ve got a free schedule on both Saturday and Sunday.

NOW TV Sky Sports Week Pass

Belgian Grand Prix 2020 highlights

You need to head to the Channel 4 or the All 4 website linked below for an on-demand service.

Highlights for the Belgian Grand Prix start at 6.30pm on Sunday 30th.

Alternatively, you can watch the action using the All 4 mobile app:

