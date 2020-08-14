How to watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich in the Champions League live online

It’s a clash of European footballing royalty tonight! It’s Barcelona vs Bayern Munich in the glamour tie of the Champions League quarter-finals. Our guide will let you know about to watch the Barca vs Bayern shootout wherever you are.

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

The Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Champions League quarter-final will be played on a neutral ground, the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, and will kick off at 8:00pm BST.

How to watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live online

BT Sport has the rights to show Champions League football in the UK. This game will be screened on BT Sport 1. Coverage starts at 7:00pm. It’ll also be available in 4K on BT Ultimate.

If you’re not you’re not a full BT Sport subscriber, there are multiple ways to sign-up. If you don’t subscribe to a Pay TV service, you can simply grab a BT Sport monthly pass for no-strings access to the entire BT Sport channel line up. From here you’ll be able to watch online or via the BT Sport mobile apps, as well as an array of smart TV apps.

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich match preview

A pair of five-time European Cup/Champions League winners facing off in a one-legged shootout for a place in the semis, in mid-August? We’ll have a bit of that! Bayern enter the game as favourites against a Barcelona side viewed to be somewhat on the decline. Since the restart, Bayern have secured an eighth successive Bundesliga title, while Barcelona lost out on another La Liga success to arch rivals Real Madrid.

The winners of this tie will play the winners of the Manchester City vs Lyon game, which is played on Saturday. Both will hope their European pedigree will see them past likely victors City, who’ve failed to make a mark on the famous old tournament despite unbridled investment. The games are coming thick and fast, so the semi will take place next Wednesday.

