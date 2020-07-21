Trusted Reviews may earn an affiliate commission when you purchase through links on our site. Learn More

Aston Villa vs Arsenal: live stream, channel guide and more

George Storr |

Aston Villa are in a desperate fight for survival, just three points behind 17th place Watford. Tonight, they host Arsenal, in a bid to bag some points and save their status as a Premier League club. Our guide tells you everything you need to know to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal tonight. 

Aston Villa vs Arsenal kick-off time

The game kicks off at 8.15 pm BST, with the players set to take a knee on the first whistle, in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal in the UK

The game is available to Sky Sports customers on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

If you’re a Sky customer, but will be out and about when the game starts, you can download the Sky Go app on your mobile device and watch the game wherever you are. You will need a solid internet connection though.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can tune in with a Now TV Sky Sports day pass. Take a look at the best offers on a daily or monthly pass below.

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Sky Sports Premier League Passes

Sky Sports – Day Pass

Only fancy diving into a match or two but don't want a season pass? Now TV's Sky Sports Day Pass has got you covered, and won't cost you more than a tenner either.

Now TV

|

Lowest Price

|

Now £9.99

View Deal

Now £9.99

|

Lowest Price

|

Now TV

Sky Sports – Month Pass

If you're looking to catch the rest of the Premier League and then some, the Sky Sport month pass is the way to go, now over 25% cheaper for the first three months. Best part is, if you don't fancy keeping your subscription after the league is done, just cancel anytime.

Now TV

|

Was £33.99

|

Now £25

View Deal

Now £25

|

Was £33.99

|

Now TV

Powered by Trusted Reviews

If you’re streaming a lot of online content, the Premier League, then you’ll want to stay safe while doing so. It’s important to protect your PC from viruses and hackers, and using a VPN while online is a great way of doing that.

Take a look at our selection of the best VPN deals going, below.

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Best VPNs For Streaming

ExpressVPN

No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free.

ExpressVPN

|

Save 49%

|

From £5.24/month

View Deal

From £5.24/month

|

Save 49%

|

ExpressVPN

NordVPN

Save 70% off your total bill with the NordVPN 3-year subscription. You'll have one payment of £96.74 over the 3 year period making it just £2.68 per month.

NordVPN

|

Save 70%

|

£2.68/month

View Deal

£2.68/month

|

Save 70%

|

NordVPN

ProtonVPN

Proton VPN is one of the newer VPNs on the market. It has a strong focus on privacy and has a verified no logging claim. Sign up for as little as £3.49 a month and save up to 20% on your yearly bill.

ProtonVPN

|

Save 20%

|

From £3.49/month

View Deal

From £3.49/month

|

Save 20%

|

ProtonVPN

Powered by Trusted Reviews

Aston Villa vs Arsenal match preview

Just three points separate 18th place Villa and 17th place Watford. Notably, Watford appear in tonight’s early kick-off against Manchester City and – barring an upset – that could provide a chance for Villa to close the gap.

However, Arsenal put in one of their best performances of the season at the weekend. Bagging a 2-0 win over Manchester City on Saturday in the FA Cup semi final. If the Gunners can bring that same organisation and sharp attacking football to tonight’s game, Villa will have their work cut out.

Villa have racked up a win and a draw from their last two outings and are clearly motivated to stay in the Premier League. Tonight’s fixture is a bigger ask, but it’s also a huge opportunity for the club.

Arsenal centre-back Shkodran Mustafi will be unavailable due to a hamstring injury. He hasn’t been consistent enough to become a favourite with Arsenal fans but paired well with David Luiz to keep Chelsea out at the weekend.

So, will Aston Villa grab some points and edge towards survival? Or will Arsenal put in a performance as impressive as their Cup victory from the weekend? You can catch all the action live on Sky Sports.

George Storr
Staff Writer
George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…
George Storr

Unlike other sites, we thoroughly review everything we recommend, using industry standard tests to evaluate products. We’ll always tell you what we find. We may get a commission if you buy via our price links. Tell us what you think – email the Editor

NAV BUG FIX