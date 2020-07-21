Aston Villa vs Arsenal: live stream, channel guide and more

Aston Villa are in a desperate fight for survival, just three points behind 17th place Watford. Tonight, they host Arsenal, in a bid to bag some points and save their status as a Premier League club. Our guide tells you everything you need to know to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal tonight.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal kick-off time

The game kicks off at 8.15 pm BST, with the players set to take a knee on the first whistle, in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal in the UK

The game is available to Sky Sports customers on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

If you’re a Sky customer, but will be out and about when the game starts, you can download the Sky Go app on your mobile device and watch the game wherever you are. You will need a solid internet connection though.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can tune in with a Now TV Sky Sports day pass. Take a look at the best offers on a daily or monthly pass below.

Sky Sports Premier League Passes Sky Sports – Day Pass Only fancy diving into a match or two but don't want a season pass? Now TV's Sky Sports Day Pass has got you covered, and won't cost you more than a tenner either. Sky Sports – Month Pass If you're looking to catch the rest of the Premier League and then some, the Sky Sport month pass is the way to go, now over 25% cheaper for the first three months. Best part is, if you don't fancy keeping your subscription after the league is done, just cancel anytime. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

If you’re streaming a lot of online content, the Premier League, then you’ll want to stay safe while doing so. It’s important to protect your PC from viruses and hackers, and using a VPN while online is a great way of doing that.

Take a look at our selection of the best VPN deals going, below.

Best VPNs For Streaming ExpressVPN No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. NordVPN Save 70% off your total bill with the NordVPN 3-year subscription. You'll have one payment of £96.74 over the 3 year period making it just £2.68 per month. ProtonVPN Proton VPN is one of the newer VPNs on the market. It has a strong focus on privacy and has a verified no logging claim. Sign up for as little as £3.49 a month and save up to 20% on your yearly bill. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

Aston Villa vs Arsenal match preview

Just three points separate 18th place Villa and 17th place Watford. Notably, Watford appear in tonight’s early kick-off against Manchester City and – barring an upset – that could provide a chance for Villa to close the gap.

However, Arsenal put in one of their best performances of the season at the weekend. Bagging a 2-0 win over Manchester City on Saturday in the FA Cup semi final. If the Gunners can bring that same organisation and sharp attacking football to tonight’s game, Villa will have their work cut out.

Villa have racked up a win and a draw from their last two outings and are clearly motivated to stay in the Premier League. Tonight’s fixture is a bigger ask, but it’s also a huge opportunity for the club.

Arsenal centre-back Shkodran Mustafi will be unavailable due to a hamstring injury. He hasn’t been consistent enough to become a favourite with Arsenal fans but paired well with David Luiz to keep Chelsea out at the weekend.

So, will Aston Villa grab some points and edge towards survival? Or will Arsenal put in a performance as impressive as their Cup victory from the weekend? You can catch all the action live on Sky Sports.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…