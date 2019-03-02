A super-sized vacuum cleaner for bigger jobs

Key features:

750W motor

Supersize XL bin

8m cable

DuoClean Floor Nozzle

Lift-Away cylinder

If you’ve got a big area to clean, you sometimes need to bring out the big guns and few are as big as the Shark DuoClean Powered Lift-Away XL AX950UKT. With the DuoClean head, extra-large bin and LED lights to illuminate everything in the dark, this is one serious vacuum cleaner. Although it’s far from light, the Shark DuoClean Powered Lift-Away XL AX950UKT is flexible, has tonnes of tools and a superb floorhead that makes it an effective cleaner.

Outstanding cleaning results on hard floors and carpets right up the edge show how powerful this vacuum cleaner really is: if you want a spotless house, then the Shark DuoClean Powered Lift-Away XL AX950UKT will definitely do the job. It’s also very flexible. At 8kg this isn’t a cleaner that you want to hold onto for tackling stairs, but the lift-away central section turns the cleaner into a far more nimble and handy cleaner; that works when you’re trying to get under beds or into corners, too.

There’s not getting away from the fact that the Shark DuoClean Powered Lift-Away XL AX950UKT is a beast of a vacuum cleaner, yet this makes it ideal for large houses with plenty of ground to cover. With its Lift-Away main section giving you the flexibility of a stick cleaner, there’s a huge degree of flexibility here. If you need something big and powerful, there’s nothing else quite like this vacuum.