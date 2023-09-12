Will there be an iPhone 15 Mini? It remains to be seen, but considering Apple’s history of discontinuing iPhone Minis and the company’s decision not to introduce an iPhone 14 Mini, an iPhone 15 Mini doesn’t seem likely.

With the iPhone 12 and 13, Apple launched Mini models: smaller, cheaper iPhones with hardware similar to the standard iPhone. Less than a year after the iPhone 12 Mini was introduced, its production was cut massively, and around a year later, Apple has recently dropped the iPhone 13 Mini from its official lineup.

There wasn’t an iPhone 14 Mini, so there is space for a Mini model in Apple’s iPhone lineup, but it doesn’t seem like the company is seeing much success with iPhone Minis, as evidenced by their relatively quick discontinuation. Historically, battery life was a concern with Mini iPhone variants, and as you’d expect, its smaller screen could end up feeling cramped in the context of a market ever heading towards bigger and bigger phones.

Of course, though, nothing has been officially confirmed just yet, so it’s still possible that Apple could introduce an iPhone 15 Mini, especially considering that the company isn’t currently offering any version of iPhone Mini (although, if interested, third-party retailers still carry the iPhone 13 Mini, so if you want one, you can pick one up while supplies last). In all likelihood, if there is enough demand out there for an iPhone 15 Mini, Apple will introduce one.

Why isn’t there an iPhone 15 Mini?

As mentioned above, Apple chose not to introduce an iPhone 15 Mini; although, up until recently, the company did sell an iPhone 13 Mini. Apple hasn’t told us why they declined to introduce an iPhone 15 Mini, but we can speculate.

For one, the continued impact of COVID-19 and the ongoing chip shortage could be factors; although, the more likely scenario here is that the iPhone 13 Mini didn’t sell particularly well, so an iPhone 15 Mini didn’t make a lot of sense. It’s also the case that the jump between iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 wasn’t especially substantial, so if the 13 Mini wasn’t selling all that well, a 14 Mini likely wouldn’t either without a substantial revamp of some kind.

Lastly, Apple does offer the iPhone SE, which is a smaller, cheaper take on iPhone, so it could well be the case that those who might be interested in an iPhone Mini are happy to buy an iPhone SE. It does make sense that those looking for value don’t need the latest hardware.

Altogether, this all means that it’s generally unlikely we see an iPhone 15 Mini, but anything’s possible, so make sure to keep an eye on official channels.