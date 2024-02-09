Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is WWE Speed? New fast-paced show coming to Twitter / X

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

What is WWE Speed? There’s a new wrestling show coming exclusively to the social media platform X (aka Twitter). Here’s what it’s all about.

Did you watch that WrestleMania Kick-Off event in Las Vegas last night? Blimey, that was action packed, huh?

Buried beneath all of the Cody Rhodes’ chaos and slaps heard round the world, the Bloodlines and the boardrooms, “The Man” turning “Mami” into a bottom, and Seth Rollins’ white shoes, was the news WWE has a new show coming later this year.

So what is WWE Speed and when and were can you watch it?

Samsung’s arty The Frame TV is $300 off at Best Buy

Samsung’s arty The Frame TV is $300 off at Best Buy

Samsung’s The Frame TVs are perfect for combining top entertainment with artistic design and the 55-inch model is currently $300 off at Best Buy in the US.

  • Best Buy
  • Was $1,499
  • $1,199
View Deal

What is WWE Speed?

WWE Speed is a new weekly show exclusive to X that will feature new, five-minute matches from “your favourite” WWE Superstars – although we can’t imagine we’ll see Roman Reigns and The Rock wrestling on these shows.

During the announcement last night, WWE’s Michael Cole said the show would deliver “action-packed and fast-paced matches.” The matches are timed so, presumably, if a winner isn’t determined they’ll be time-limit draws.

It’s not clear how many matches will be featured per episode but the show will be exclusive to X.

When does WWE Speed launch?

WWE is being vague about the launch details at the moment, but does say it’ll be launching this Spring. That could be anywhere from March to the end of May, right? We’d imagine we’ll see this after WrestleMania, which takes place on April 6-7.

In any case, WWE is moving away from the traditional linear landscape model even more these days. It started with the over-the-top WWE Network over a decade ago and continues with its flagship RAW show heading exclusively to Netflix next year.

The launch of WWE Speed is another example of the company’s focus on streaming and social engagement as a prime driver of business.

Will you be tuning into WWE Speed? Let us know @trustedreviews on X

You might like…

Best smartphones 2024: The best phones tested, reviewed and ranked

Best smartphones 2024: The best phones tested, reviewed and ranked

Lewis Painter 1 week ago
Best iPhone 2024: The best Apple phones tested, reviewed and ranked

Best iPhone 2024: The best Apple phones tested, reviewed and ranked

Lewis Painter 2 weeks ago
Netflix WWE deal is the most important in streaming history

Netflix WWE deal is the most important in streaming history

Chris Smith 2 weeks ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words