What is WWE Speed? New fast-paced show coming to Twitter / X

What is WWE Speed? There’s a new wrestling show coming exclusively to the social media platform X (aka Twitter). Here’s what it’s all about.

Did you watch that WrestleMania Kick-Off event in Las Vegas last night? Blimey, that was action packed, huh?

Buried beneath all of the Cody Rhodes’ chaos and slaps heard round the world, the Bloodlines and the boardrooms, “The Man” turning “Mami” into a bottom, and Seth Rollins’ white shoes, was the news WWE has a new show coming later this year.

So what is WWE Speed and when and were can you watch it?

What is WWE Speed?

WWE Speed is a new weekly show exclusive to X that will feature new, five-minute matches from “your favourite” WWE Superstars – although we can’t imagine we’ll see Roman Reigns and The Rock wrestling on these shows.

During the announcement last night, WWE’s Michael Cole said the show would deliver “action-packed and fast-paced matches.” The matches are timed so, presumably, if a winner isn’t determined they’ll be time-limit draws.

It’s not clear how many matches will be featured per episode but the show will be exclusive to X.

When does WWE Speed launch?

WWE is being vague about the launch details at the moment, but does say it’ll be launching this Spring. That could be anywhere from March to the end of May, right? We’d imagine we’ll see this after WrestleMania, which takes place on April 6-7.

In any case, WWE is moving away from the traditional linear landscape model even more these days. It started with the over-the-top WWE Network over a decade ago and continues with its flagship RAW show heading exclusively to Netflix next year.

The launch of WWE Speed is another example of the company’s focus on streaming and social engagement as a prime driver of business.

Will you be tuning into WWE Speed? Let us know @trustedreviews on X