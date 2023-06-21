What is the Samsung Exynos 1380? The mid-range chipset explained

The Samsung Exynos 1380 is the latest mid-range chip from the manufacturer, but what exactly does it offer and which phones feature the chipset?

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Exynos mid-range chipset, from the main improvements compared to the older Exynos 1280 to the new features that the chipset enables.

What is the Samsung Exynos 1380?

The Samsung Exynos 1380 is the latest chipset developed in-house by Samsung with a focus on mid-range performance.

The chipset is comprised of four Cortex-A78 CPUs for performance-heavy tasks alongside four more power-efficient Cortex-A55 CPUs that Samsung claims provide a 40% boost to load speeds, 20% improvement in game load times and an overall multi-core performance boost of 30%.

That’s coupled with the Mali-G68 MP5 GPU that boasts five cores running at 950MHz clock speeds that Samsung claims can deliver stable gameplay performance and improved AR gaming capabilities too.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

What are the benefits of the Exynos 1380?

So the Samsung Exynos 1380 is a capable mid-range chip, but what specific improvements are on offer compared to its predecessor, the Exynos 1280?

As well as the overall improvements to CPU and GPU performance and efficiency outlined earlier, there are a few key features that the newer chipset enables.

The headline is support for 200MP sensors, though that’s a feature we’re yet to see employed by any Samsung-branded smartphone using the 1380 chipset – that remains exclusive to the top-end Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for now.

Still, it is theoretically possible for the chipset to power such high-res sensors, which could signal Samsung’s future intentions for its mid-range collection.

The chipset also sports improved AI performance with an enhanced NPU that boasts support for up to 4.9 trillion operations per second.

The on-device capabilities should improve features like language recognition and voice assistance, and Samsung claims that the improved chipset can also recognise multiple objects in images and apply specific enhancements for each to improve overall photography quality.

There’s also a boost to display refresh rate speeds, offering support for up to 144Hz, alongside better 5G connectivity.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Which phones use the Samsung Exynos 1380?

Following the reveal of the Exynos 1380 chipset in early 2023, one of the first phones to use the new chipset was the mid-range Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, and it has since made an appearance in the India-exclusive Galaxy F54 and the Galaxy M54 too.

The mid-range chipset is also expected to make an appearance in other mid-range Samsung-branded smartphones throughout 2023 (and likely into 2024 too), though the Galaxy A54 5G stands alone in the UK market for now.