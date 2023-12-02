Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is (Product)Red?

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

You’ve probably seen loads of products, most notably from Apple, given the Product RED branding, often written as (Product)RED.

Dating back to iPod models of yesteryear, Apple has offered Product(RED) models for a number of gadgets, and has most recently launched an Apple Watch Series 9 with the branding.

However, it’s more than just a colour option in a bright red hue. There’s a much deeper cause behind the product line.

Who does ProductRED help?

(RED) is a charity founded by U2 frontman Bono and Bobby Shriver that raises money for AIDS awareness and the connected Global Fund.

The non-profit partners with brands around the world, including Apple, Beats by Dre, Panasonic, Starbucks, Louis Vuitton and plenty more.

Money raised from the products “goes to the Global Fund, to support critical programs that empower health workers and provide testing, treatment, and care in places where injustice has enabled pandemics to thrive.”

S9 case product red

(RED) partners either make a donation to the cause or a specific percentage of the sale price. In terms of Apple’s impact, the company has helped to raise a quarter of a billion dollars for the Global Fund over the last 17 years.

You can buy Apple Watch and iPhone models with (Product)RED branding, as well as cases and strap accessories. You can also buy a pair of Beats Solo 3 on-ear headphones and support the fund too.

How much has (Product)RED raised?

Since its inception in 2008, (RED) has raised $750 million for the Global Fund, which has impacted 245 million lives. The Global Fund itself was established in 2002 and has invested $60 billion in total.

