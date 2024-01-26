Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Aqua Touch? The OnePlus feature explained

If you have kept an eye on the recent OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R launches recently, then you may have heard of the new “Aqua Touch” technology that features on both the smartphones. 

As it’s a new term, you might be asking what Aqua Touch is. And perhaps why is it useful? Keep reading to find out more about the new technology, including where you can find it and what the benefits of the feature are.

What is Aqua Touch?

Aqua Touch is a brand new feature for touchscreens that has been developed by OnePlus. The technology detects water droplets and is then able to adjust its touch settings accordingly, resulting in uninterrupted and smooth touch experience. 

Aqua Touch should work whether it’s your screen that has picked up water droplets, say from the rain or from water splashes, or if it’s your fingers that are wet. This should supposedly work if both your screen and fingers are wet too.

So, whether you find yourself trying to navigate your way home in drizzly weather, or as OnePlus suggests you find yourself sweating on the fingers due to intense gaming, this feature can make using your phone that much easier.

Where can I find Aqua Touch?

As it was developed by OnePlus, it is unsurprising that Aqua Touch technology can currently only be found on the newly launched OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R. However, we expect this feature is something that will eventually get rolled out into more smartphones.

What are the benefits of Aqua Touch?

If you have ever tried to use a smartphone in a light rain shower or fresh from the pool, then you’ll have undoubtedly noticed a slight delay in the touch sensitivity. The use of Aqua Touch should eliminate this delay and allow you to use your phone as usual with no interruptions.

