When using a VPN, you’ll typically use a shared IP address in order to hide your identity when browsing the web. But certain services, such as NordVPN, also offer subscribers a dedicated IP address that offers several other benefits.

But what exactly is a dedicated IP address, and what are the advantages of it compared to using a sharable VPN server? We’ve created this comprehensive guide to explain everything you need to know.

But what are the advantages of it compared to using a sharable VPN server? We've created this comprehensive guide to explain everything you need to know.

What is an IP address?

First of all, it’s important to know what an IP address is. Standing for Internet Protocol, this is a unique address for the device you’re using to access the internet.

An IP address is a way of identifying and locating the user of an internet-connected device.

There are many use cases for an IP address, such as a website knowing which country you’re based in so they’re able to display the relevant information. For example, if you’re based in the UK, you’ll be directed to websites written in English with GBP currency.

A unique IP address will be assigned to your device by your Internet service provider, with the code changing every time you change location or reset your modem.

What is a dedicated IP address?

A dedicated IP address differs from a regular one, in that the address is always static. That means you’re able to keep the same IP address, and it will remain unique to you so nobody else can share it.

What’s the benefit of having a static IP address? The most common use case is for businesses that have secure remote access, as it ensures that only authorised devices are able to access a company’s server or cloud network. If your company deals with private information, then a dedicated IP address can be an extremely useful tool as it prevents unauthorised access.

The disadvantage of using a dedicated IP address is that it still allows your identity to be determined when searching the web. If privacy is your chief concern when browsing the web, you’ll want to get a shared IP address via a VPN (such as NordVPN) instead.

How can you get a dedicated IP address?

Dedicated IP addresses aren’t handed out for free. By default, you’ll be using a standard IP address which will fluctuate, and so is not very useful for safeguarding a server or cloud network.

Subscribers to NordVPN are able to order their own dedicated IP address. You’ll need to pay an extra fee on top of your subscription, which currently costs (at the time of writing) £3.29 per month.

Nord provides these instructions to show how you can order a dedicated IP address, whether you’re looking to sign up to NordVPN or you’re already subscribed.