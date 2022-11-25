 large image

How to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR – England games, supported TVs and more

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The 2022 World Cup is here and if you want to watch all the action in 4K with HDR we’ve got all the details below.

The World Cup 2022 is now properly underway, with the first round of group matches now all completed. If you live in the UK and have a Smart TV, chances are you’ll be able to watch the tournament opener in 4K HDR.

BBC has announced it plans to screen each of the 33 of the games it has the rights to air in the UHD format, with HDR support coming via the HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) format co-developed by the Beeb. There are 64 games in total at the tournament, so that means more than half will be available to watch in 4K HDR.

How to watch World Cup in 4K on the BBC iPlayer

The BBC cannot deliver 4K through the traditional broadcast network, so you’ll need a smart TV (or media player) with the iPlayer app installed if you’re going enjoy the World Cup in 4K on the BBC. These days, the BBC has vastly expanded the line up of 4K TV sets that can enjoy UHD content with HLG HDR.

The full list is here, but most sets from 2018 onwards are able to handle the 4K UHD HDR broadcasts, including televisions from Samsung, Sony, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, LG, Panasonic, Philips, Toshiba, Sharp, HiSense, and JVC.

The iPlayer app on some set top boxes and media players from Amazon, Roku, Virgin Media and YouView can also handle the UHD streams.

Are England games in 4K?

England’s opening fixture against Iran on Monday 21 November was be live on the BBC and this was shown in 4K with HDR.

The Three Lions’ final group game against Wales on Tuesday 29 November is also on the BBC too. Kick off is at 7:00pm.

Unfortunately, the game against the USA on November 25 (kick-off 7pm) is on ITV.

Which games are BBC showing in 4K?

The BBC is showing 24 Group Games live in total, all of which will be available in 4K on the BBC iPlayer. You can see the schedule below. The TV rights for the knockout stages will be announced once the group games are complete, but the Beeb will have nine more live games including the final on December 18.

  • 20 November, 16:00: Qatar v Ecuador
  • 21 November, 13:00: England v Iran
  • 22 November, 16:00: Mexico v Poland
  • 22 November, 19:00: France v Australia
  • 23 November, 19:00: Belgium v Canada
  • 24 November, 13:00: Uruguay v South Korea
  • 24 November, 19:00: Brazil v Serbia
  • 25 November, 10:00: Wales v Iran
  • 25 November, 13:00: Qatar v Senegal
  • 26 November, 10:00: Tunisia v Australia
  • 27 November, 13:00: Belgium v Morocco
  • 27 November, 16:00: Croatia v Canada
  • 27 November, 19:00: Spain v Germany
  • 28 November, 13:00: South Korea v Ghana
  • 29 November, 19:00: Iran v USA
  • 29 November, 19:00: Wales v England
  • 30 November, 15:00: Tunisia v France
  • 30 November, 15:00: Australia v Denmark
  • 30 November, 19:00: Poland v Argentina
  • 30 November, 19:00: Saudi Arabia v Mexico
  • 1 December, 16:00: Canada v Morocco
  • 1 December, 16:00: Croatia v Belgium
  • 2 December, 16:00: Ghana v Uruguay
  • 2 December, 16:00: South Korea v Portugal

Are ITV World Cup games in 4K?

Unfortunately not. ITV has not made the investment in 4K technology so will not be broadcasting any of its World Cup 2022 games in 4K. The BBC is the only game in town in the UK.

Considering the problems fans had streaming the Euros on the ITV Hub last summer, then you should think yourself lucky if you’re able to watch on ITV at all.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

