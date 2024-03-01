Zee and Co Vouchers 2024

About Zee and Co

Zee and Co is a retailer that is passionate about clothing and fashion labels. It offers top-selling designer pieces at accessible prices so you can shop for the best brands without overspending.

At Zee and Co, you can browse all things fashion, from clothing to accessories and footwear. It also has the opportunity to save more with all kinds of deals in various categories.

Here on our page, you can find all the current Zee and Co discount codes and some insightful tips to help you shop within your budget.

Premier Shipping

For just £11, you can get free unlimited delivery for one year at Zee and Co. You can choose this option during the checkout process.

Once you have signed up and paid the subscription, every order you make for the following year will be delivered at no extra cost.

You can also choose free Click & Collect, if available. Note that orders made under this policy must be for personal use only.

Student Discount

Individuals must verify their student status with Student Beans to receive a Zee and Co discount of 10% off their order. You will need to either log in to your existing account or create one to begin this process.

Once you are verified, you will receive a unique Zee and Co discount code to apply to your order.

Students can also save on their purchases with additional Zee and Co voucher codes found here on our page.

Price Match Policy

You can request a price match if you find a lower price on an identical item at a Zee and Co competitor. You must complete an online form or contact customer service to receive the price match.

Once the request is approved, you will order the item with Zee and Co at the current price. The difference will be refunded to your original payment method as soon as your order dispatches.

Keep in mind some brands are excluded from the price match policy.

Zee and Co Returns

Zee and Co returns can be sent back for a refund or exchange within 14 days of receipt. Most products can be sent back as long as they are unworn (underwear is excluded), but customers should note that returns aren’t free. If you purchased your items using a Zee and Co voucher code, you will receive the discounted price back as your refund. For more information on the Zee and Co return policy, please visit the website.

