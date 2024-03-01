Wish Vouchers 2024

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

About Wish

One of the largest e-commerce marketplaces in the world, Wish sells countless items in categories including clothing, beauty products, electronics, home and garden, accessories, gadgets, tools, and pet gear. 

What you experience on the site varies once you start interacting and shopping online, so there’s always something new to browse. Whether you just need one item or want to stock up on several great buys, ensure that you apply a Wish voucher code!

Browse the Deals Hub

To find a listing of all current Wish sales and offers available, check out the ‘Deals Hub.’ There are trending deals, new arrivals, and more on the page. 

As you scroll, more deals will unfold. Click ‘View More’ where applicable to see some additional options in each of the provided sections. We recently saw as much as 54% off select items when we searched the page, so check back often to see what’s new!

Save with Blitz Buys

Spin the virtual Blitz Buy wheel daily at Wish to unlock exclusive deals not found anywhere else. It is a game that saves you money on your purchases. 

Once you have given the wheel a spin, you will see a list of the available products for you to purchase at a discount. A timer will start at the top of the site, letting you know how much time you have to make the discounted purchases. Come back every day for a new spin!

Daily Login Bonus

Login to your Wish account every day, and you will get a bonus reward after you have received seven stamps for logging in. At that point, you will get a Wish voucher code for up to 50% off. 

Note that the amount you receive can vary from 5% to 50% off and is random. Ensure that you keep logging in every day to continue earning this discount and future savings!

Rewards Points

Earn rewards points at Wish for completing certain tasks, such as making a purchase, reviewing a purchase, or uploading a photo with your review. 

You can then redeem your points for discounts of 5%, 10%, or 15% off. Review your available points and rewards in the ‘Rewards’ section of the app so you will always know where you stand.

Mobile App

Download the Wish mobile app to shop on the go and discover exclusive offers that can’t be found elsewhere. If you frequently shop online here, the app is a great way to access everything you need anytime and anywhere.

Plus, the app also has options for checking your rewards points total and available points that can be redeemed for vouchers. The app can be found in the Apple App Store and on Google Play for free.

FAQs

Is there a student discount at Wish?

Yes, there is an exclusive Wish student discount for 23% off select purchases. You can apply for this offer by signing in to or creating an account at Student Beans.

Is there a referral programme at Wish?

Yes, Wish often has a referral programme available to its customers. You can send out a unique link to your friends and family, and when they purchase through your link, you will get rewards for future orders. Please visit the website for more information and to see if it is currently available.

What payment methods does Wish accept?

Wish accepts most major credit cards, including Visa, MasterCard, and American Express. Or you can finance your order with Klarna. Other options include PayPal, Google Pay, and Apple Pay. Any of these may be combined with a Wish voucher code to save.

Can I redeem multiple discount codes on a single order at Wish?

No, only one Wish discount code can be used per order. Choose the single code that saves you the most on your order and redeem that one for the better value.

Are there existing customer discounts at Wish?

Yes, current customers can usually find deals and codes for Wish on this page, on the website’s homepage, and through the ‘Deals Hub.’ Add the Wish promo codes to your account, and they will be there for use on your next order during checkout.

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. The articles below are written by the TrustedReviews team, which includes many of …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

