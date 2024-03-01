Wish Vouchers 2024

About Wish

One of the largest e-commerce marketplaces in the world, Wish sells countless items in categories including clothing, beauty products, electronics, home and garden, accessories, gadgets, tools, and pet gear.

What you experience on the site varies once you start interacting and shopping online, so there’s always something new to browse. Whether you just need one item or want to stock up on several great buys, ensure that you apply a Wish voucher code!

Browse the Deals Hub

To find a listing of all current Wish sales and offers available, check out the ‘Deals Hub.’ There are trending deals, new arrivals, and more on the page.

As you scroll, more deals will unfold. Click ‘View More’ where applicable to see some additional options in each of the provided sections. We recently saw as much as 54% off select items when we searched the page, so check back often to see what’s new!

Save with Blitz Buys

Spin the virtual Blitz Buy wheel daily at Wish to unlock exclusive deals not found anywhere else. It is a game that saves you money on your purchases.

Once you have given the wheel a spin, you will see a list of the available products for you to purchase at a discount. A timer will start at the top of the site, letting you know how much time you have to make the discounted purchases. Come back every day for a new spin!

Daily Login Bonus

Login to your Wish account every day, and you will get a bonus reward after you have received seven stamps for logging in. At that point, you will get a Wish voucher code for up to 50% off.

Note that the amount you receive can vary from 5% to 50% off and is random. Ensure that you keep logging in every day to continue earning this discount and future savings!

Rewards Points

Earn rewards points at Wish for completing certain tasks, such as making a purchase, reviewing a purchase, or uploading a photo with your review.

You can then redeem your points for discounts of 5%, 10%, or 15% off. Review your available points and rewards in the ‘Rewards’ section of the app so you will always know where you stand.

Mobile App

Download the Wish mobile app to shop on the go and discover exclusive offers that can’t be found elsewhere. If you frequently shop online here, the app is a great way to access everything you need anytime and anywhere.

Plus, the app also has options for checking your rewards points total and available points that can be redeemed for vouchers. The app can be found in the Apple App Store and on Google Play for free.

