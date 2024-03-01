Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Wickes Vouchers 2024

Trusted Reviews By Trusted Reviews

20% OFF
Coupon

Wickes

Enjoy 20% off Blum Drawer Inserts with this Wickes voucher code
 
Revamp your kitchen space with a neat touch! Use the Wickes promo code for a tidy 20% saving on Blum Drawer Inserts.
 
 More Less
BLUM20
Show Code
Get Deal

10% OFF
Coupon

Wickes

TradePro Members: Enjoy 10% off sitewide using this Wickes promo code
 
Builders and tradesmen have the opportunity to save 10% sitewide! Just become a TradePro member and use this Wickes coupon code.
 
 More Less
TRADEPRO
Show Code
Get Deal

20% OFF
Coupon

Wickes

Enjoy up to 20% off building materials with the latest Wickes deals
 
Looking for a discount on Wickes insulation, internal doors, gravel, and more? Check out the latest offers and enjoy up to 20% off!
 
 More Less
No code required Get Deal

10% OFF
Coupon

Wickes

Grab this Wickes promo code for an extra 10% off selected showers
 
Upgrade your bathroom for less with selected showers! Use this promo code to enjoy an extra 10% off the Mira range at Wickes.
 
 More Less
MIRA10
Show Code
Get Deal

10% OFF
Coupon

Wickes

Get 10% off every order with a Wickes TradePro account
 
Sign up for TradePro for 10% off! You'll also get early access to the latest Wickes deals, discounts, and new products.
 
 More Less
No code required Get Deal

About Wickes

A UK-based home improvement centre staple since 1972, Wickes sells everything for trade professionals and the common DIYer alike. 

Make your home beautiful, stronger, and more comfortable with everything from garden care equipment to paint, hand tools, building materials, and more. 

Save on your next order with a Wickes discount code, and don’t forget to browse the clearance section for limited-time offers on bestselling items.

Clearance Sale

Shop the Wickes year-round clearance sale page for savings in nearly every department. There is no need to wait for a seasonal sale, as this section has discounts every day on items like vanities, basins, power tools, and venetian blinds. Save as much as 50% off or more on your home improvement needs.

Newsletter Offers

Sign up for the Wickes email newsletter to get the latest updates on upcoming discounts, sales, deals, and offers before they are released. This way, you will know when to shop and receive better value for your money.

The newsletter is free to receive and will arrive periodically in your inbox. Customers may unsubscribe from the newsletter at any time.

Offers Page

The Wickes “Offers” page details the latest discounts, promos, and offers available at any given time. 

Recent offers include savings on kiln-dried timber, kitchen cabinets, appliances, and tile flooring. We also saw price reductions on Wickes paint, with prices as low as £16 for each 2.5L can.

Check back often to see what’s been added, and if you want to purchase something at full price, consider using a Wickes promo code to save.

Seasonal Sales

Some of the strongest promotions happen during seasonal sales at Wickes. Save just in time for spring cleaning or shop during its Black Friday sale just in time for holiday gift giving. 

Wickes has an extensive Christmas sale yearly too, as well as other sales during bank holidays and such. Subscribe to the mailing list to be the first to hear about these upcoming Wickes deals.

Shop wickes.co.uk/

FAQs

Is there a student discount at Wickes?

No, Wickes does not have a discount for students. Consider signing up for emails or bookmarking this page to see if the brand offers a student Wickes voucher in the future.

Is there an NHS discount at Wickes?

No, Wickes does not offer an NHS discount. However, key workers can use any of the other available Wickes discount codes and offers on our page to save on their orders.

How do I use a voucher code at Wickes?

Redeeming your Wickes voucher code is easy. Start adding items to your shopping basket and begin checkout. Then, copy the voucher code from our page here. Paste the code in the “Voucher Code” box and click “Apply” to use the discount.

Trusted Reviews
By Trusted Reviews

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. The articles below are written by the TrustedReviews team, which includes many of …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words