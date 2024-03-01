Wickes Vouchers 2024
About Wickes
A UK-based home improvement centre staple since 1972, Wickes sells everything for trade professionals and the common DIYer alike.
Make your home beautiful, stronger, and more comfortable with everything from garden care equipment to paint, hand tools, building materials, and more.
Save on your next order with a Wickes discount code, and don’t forget to browse the clearance section for limited-time offers on bestselling items.
Clearance Sale
Shop the Wickes year-round clearance sale page for savings in nearly every department. There is no need to wait for a seasonal sale, as this section has discounts every day on items like vanities, basins, power tools, and venetian blinds. Save as much as 50% off or more on your home improvement needs.
Newsletter Offers
Sign up for the Wickes email newsletter to get the latest updates on upcoming discounts, sales, deals, and offers before they are released. This way, you will know when to shop and receive better value for your money.
The newsletter is free to receive and will arrive periodically in your inbox. Customers may unsubscribe from the newsletter at any time.
Offers Page
The Wickes “Offers” page details the latest discounts, promos, and offers available at any given time.
Recent offers include savings on kiln-dried timber, kitchen cabinets, appliances, and tile flooring. We also saw price reductions on Wickes paint, with prices as low as £16 for each 2.5L can.
Check back often to see what’s been added, and if you want to purchase something at full price, consider using a Wickes promo code to save.
Seasonal Sales
Some of the strongest promotions happen during seasonal sales at Wickes. Save just in time for spring cleaning or shop during its Black Friday sale just in time for holiday gift giving.
Wickes has an extensive Christmas sale yearly too, as well as other sales during bank holidays and such. Subscribe to the mailing list to be the first to hear about these upcoming Wickes deals.
FAQs
No, Wickes does not have a discount for students. Consider signing up for emails or bookmarking this page to see if the brand offers a student Wickes voucher in the future.
No, Wickes does not offer an NHS discount. However, key workers can use any of the other available Wickes discount codes and offers on our page to save on their orders.
Redeeming your Wickes voucher code is easy. Start adding items to your shopping basket and begin checkout. Then, copy the voucher code from our page here. Paste the code in the “Voucher Code” box and click “Apply” to use the discount.