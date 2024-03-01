Vue Vouchers 2024

About Vue Cinema

With over 91 cinemas throughout the UK, Vue offers moviegoers a desirable big-screen movie theatre experience.

See the latest blockbuster comedies or catch that new action flick in IMAX at select locations.

Find your nearest location and even buy tickets online with a Vue discount code from this page! New deals are always being added, so check back often to score your seats for less.

Become a Member

Join Vue by creating a membership for free! A perk of being a member is the ability to refund your tickets by yourself on the website so that you won’t get stuck with tickets if your plans change.

Members also get rewards and treats at various times, including freebies and upgrades, which will be added to your account. You will also be sent trailer drops and new release reminders so you don’t miss any action.

Offers Page

The Offers page at Vue details the best deals, sales, and promotions available at any time. While we post all of the latest offers here, it doesn’t hurt to browse this section before finalising your ticket purchase.

The benefits of the membership programme are laid out on this page, as are savings opportunities that range from two-for-one movies for select customers and free movies with certain insurance company plans.

Gift Cards

Purchase Vue gift cards and give the gift of going to the movies. The cards are available in values ranging from £10 to £200 and can be used to buy movie tickets or snacks at any UK Vue location.

Note that the cards cannot be redeemed for tickets online. You have to visit the physical location to spend your gift card. Gift cards are valid for 12 months from the date of purchase.

Mini Mornings

With prices starting at just £2.49 per ticket when purchased online, the Vue Mini Mornings programme offers big-screen fun for kids and parents alike. On weekend mornings, as well as on select school holidays, it shows kids and family movies at 10 am with reduced pricing. There will be new releases at times, as well as classic kids’ fare.

