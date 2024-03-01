Virgin Media Vouchers 2024

About Virgin Media

Virgin Media is a British telecommunications provider of internet, phone, and tv services throughout the UK. In 2021, the brand’s reinvention as Virgin Media O2 made it the UK’s biggest and most reliable mobile network with ultrafast broadband speeds.

Service TV packages and broadband deals are highly customisable to each user’s needs, with bundles and discount codes that can guarantee you’ll get a great price.

Whether you’re searching for a new phone, TV bundle or deals on fibre internet, visit this page before you buy. We will publish the latest Virgin Media promo code and list more ways that you can save on essential internet or TV service.

Explore Supercharged Volt Bundles

Get faster internet speeds, stronger WiFi, and more when you have both Virgin Media broadband and an O2 Pay Monthly plan. Your broadband will be boosted up to the next speed level (up to 1Gpbs. You’ll also receive WiFi Pods for your home for free.

Volt Bundles also provide a data top-up. Enjoy double the data on all your O2 Pay Monthly plans and O2 Travel Inclusive Zone for roaming across 75 destinations.

Enjoy bonus perks and experiences that change every month. Some perks include free movie tickets, treats at local partners, and more! New Volt customers can also choose a free ‘Extra’, such as Disney+ or Amazon Prime Video, for up to six months!

Give £50 and Get £50

Refer a friend who signs up for a Virgin Media, Virgin Mobile, or Volt package service, and you’ll both get up to £50 cash! It’s as simple as registering your email address to get a unique referral link or a Virgin Media promo code for use over the phone.

After your referral’s services are installed for 60 days, or their phone is delivered, you’ll be notified that funds have been added to your accounts. At any time, you can move the reward directly into your bank account or have it added to your PayPal.

Refer as many people as you’d like–there’s no cap on rewards! Click the ‘Refer a friend’ link under the Broadband Deals tab on the homepage to view the reward amounts per service and other referral details.

Student Broadband Deals

Take advantage of Virgin Media’s student discounts! If you have an ‘ac.uk’ email address, you may qualify for exclusive Virgin Media sales on broadband internet packages. You’ll find unlimited data with faster speeds, Priority O2 access, and flexible contract terms.

Enjoy download speeds of up to 516mbps for everybody at your address! Lock in your contract for only 30 days at a time or cancel anytime with 30 days’ notice.

Best of all, your Priority O2 status allows you to get pre-sale tickets for thousands of concerts and events, as well as regular treats and member rewards. Drop your postal code into the search box on the Student Deals page to get started.

Shop virginmedia.com/