Uber Vouchers 2024



About Uber

Uber, one of the leading rideshare names, offers transportation and local delivery services in thousands of cities worldwide. You can book a ride across town, to the airport, or even receive delivery from a local store or restaurant.

Thanks to the app, you can conveniently book your desired services anytime, anywhere, right from your fingertips.

Additionally, you can save money with Uber vouchers and offers. Here on this page, we offer various Uber discount codes and savings tips for your next ride or delivery.

Book in Advance

You can book upcoming Uber trips up to 90 days in advance with the ‘Uber Reserve’ option. Choose the date and time, and you will see how much the ride will cost.

With this option, you will not have to worry about finding a car when the time comes since it will be booked in advance.

Plus, you will have up to 15 minutes of waiting time scheduled for your reservation, ensuring you will be on time for your destination.

Ride Rates

Your Uber rate will vary by day of the week, the time of day, distance, and other factors such as city fees or tolls. If, for any reason, your route changes once the trip has begun, your upfront price may no longer apply.

Surge pricing — an increased price for times of high demand — can also affect your price.

If you are seeking cheaper travel, it is generally best to travel during the week versus the weekend, as well as during off-peak times.

Monthly Subscription

You can join Uber One for £5.99 per month. This subscription will earn you 5-10% off future Uber rides and lower service fees each month.

Once you join the programme, you will receive benefits and rewards on each trip you take, every Uber Eats order you place, and the delivery you request.

Some perks include £0 delivery fees, £5 credit for late arrival, and the option to cancel anytime without penalties or fees.

Airport Rides

Book affordable airport rides with Uber to save on travel costs, and choose from over 700 airports worldwide. At many airports, you will also have the option to schedule your pickup and dropoff in advance.

You will use the same app to book your airport rides no matter where you are located, taking the guesswork out of getting around a new town or country.

Split Fares

If you want an even cheaper fare, you can share your UberX rides with a companion(s) to split the cost and save up to 20% off your ride.

Choose this option when booking your ride, and you may join someone else on their in-progress ride. Alternatively, you may pick someone up during your ride.

Uber: FAQs

How can I cancel an Uber ride?

For any reason, you may cancel your Uber ride right in the app, provided the driver has not picked you up yet. Note that a cancellation fee may apply.

How do I redeem a promo code at Uber?

To redeem an Uber voucher code, first, copy the code. In the app, navigate to the menu and select ‘Payment.’ Under ‘Promotions,’ paste the code in the ‘Add promo code’ box and apply it to save on your next ride.

Can I get an Uber discount?

Yes, you can occasionally find Uber discounts and voucher codes available. You can also pay for an Uber One membership to receive exclusive deals. You can also frequent our page here for the latest promotions.

What ways can I use to contact Uber?

To contact Uber, open the ‘Help’ section of the app and click ‘Call Support’ to be connected with an agent. You can also call the UK customer service phone number, 0808 189 7190.

Is there an Uber free trial I can try?

Yes, you can get a free trial of Uber One if you want to test the service out first. Note that the trial is only available to first-time users.

Does Uber have new customer discounts?

At this time, there are no specific Uber promotions for new customers. However, first-time users can try the discount codes and offers currently available here on our page.