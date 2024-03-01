Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Travelodge Vouchers 2024

Trusted Reviews By Trusted Reviews
DISCOUNTED PARKING
Coupon

Travelodge

Enjoy Discounted Parking with Travelodge
 
Snag a parking spot without the hefty price tag at APCOA Covent Garden car park. Remember to prebook using the Travelodge promo code for reduced rates.
 
 More Less
DAYTLODGE
Show Code
Get Deal

50% OFF
Coupon

Travelodge

Get up to 50% off at Travelodge on London Stays
 
Enjoy a cozy stay in London without breaking the bank. Snag your room at Travelodge now for up to half the price!
 
 More Less
No code required Get Deal

Under £35
Coupon

Travelodge

Get comfy with rooms for £35 or less at Travelodge
 
Snag a cosy stay without breaking the bank! Travelodge offers over 1.5 million rooms at a steal - just £35 or less for selected stays.
 
 More Less
No code required Get Deal

10% OFF
Coupon

Travelodge

Check out the latest Travelodge voucher codes and offers for over 10% off
 
Discover incredible savings on your next booking with the latest Travelodge discount codes and sales. Enjoy over 10% off your stay and make the most of your travel budget while experiencing comfort and quality.
 
 More Less
No code required Get Deal

15% OFF
Coupon

Travelodge

Enjoy up to 15% off when you book in advance with Travelodge
 
Planning a trip soon? Book 21 days or more in advance and receive up to 15% off at any Travelodge hotel!
 
 More Less
No code required Get Deal

About Travelodge

Since 1985, Travelodge has been the original value hotel brand in the UK. There are now over 500 locations throughout the UK, Ireland, and Spain. 

Find options in the country or city centres, many now with on-site cafes or bars. Plus, it’s easy to save on your next stay by redeeming a Travelodge discount. Look here at Trusted Reviews for your next Travelodge voucher code!

Enjoy the Restaurants

More than 200 Travelodge locations now have Bar Cafes that give you the option of having a meal without leaving the hotel. Find breakfast, lunch, or dinner choices to satisfy your appetite.

You may also purchase a meal deal when you book your hotel stay, starting at £12.75 for dinner or £6.50 for the kid’s menu. Plus, there is an unlimited breakfast option, and kids eat breakfast for free!

Business Accounts

Companies can create a Travelodge Business account and save 5% when booking stays for their clients and employees. You will also have the option to cancel your business stays up until noon on the first day of your scheduled stay as a business account holder. 

A business account will also allow you to finance your stay for as many as six weeks interest-free. These accounts come with dedicated support as well, and there are no fees to use the service.

Extend Your Stay

Choose early check-in or late checkout to extend your Travelodge stay. Starting at £10 each, early check-in and late checkout allow you more flexibility. Early check-in means your stay can start three hours earlier, at noon on the first day of your stay. Late checkout gives you another two hours, allowing you to keep your room until 2 pm on the last day of your stay.

Shop travelodge.co.uk/

FAQs

How do I find a discounted room at Travelodge?

To find a cheap room at Travelodge, visit its Deals Page. We will also list any voucher codes and promos available on our page to help you save as well.

Can I bring my dog with me on my Travelodge stay?

Yes, pets are allowed to stay with you at Travelodge. There is a pet fee of £20 per pet, per stay that you can pay when you book your stay. Look here for a Travelodge voucher code to save on these additional costs.

Is there free WiFi at Travelodge?

Travelodge offers 30 minutes of free WiFi per day on up to two devices per guest. Or you can purchase 24 hours of WiFi access for £3 if desired. For more information on this service, please visit the website.

How do I redeem a promo code at Travelodge?

To use a voucher code at Travelodge, paste the code in the appropriate box during checkout. The code will be applied, and your cost will be reduced. If your code does not work, ensure that it applies to the booking in your basket.

What is a ‘Flexible Rate’ at Travelodge?

Stays booked with a flexible rate at Travelodge mean that you can change your stay, or cancel it entirely up to midday on the first day of your scheduled stay. This is available at every hotel on every night you wish to stay.


Does Travelodge offer an NHS discount?

No, Travelodge does not have an NHS discount. NHS workers can save by checking out its deals page or by using a discount code found here on our page.

Is there a student discount at Travelodge?

No, there is no student discount at Travelodge. Students can save by using a deal found here on our page or by browsing the Deals Page on the company’s site.

Trusted Reviews
By Trusted Reviews

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. The articles below are written by the TrustedReviews team, which includes many of …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words