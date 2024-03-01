Travelodge Vouchers 2024
Travelodge
Travelodge
Travelodge
Travelodge
Travelodge
About Travelodge
Since 1985, Travelodge has been the original value hotel brand in the UK. There are now over 500 locations throughout the UK, Ireland, and Spain.
Find options in the country or city centres, many now with on-site cafes or bars. Plus, it’s easy to save on your next stay by redeeming a Travelodge discount. Look here at Trusted Reviews for your next Travelodge voucher code!
Enjoy the Restaurants
More than 200 Travelodge locations now have Bar Cafes that give you the option of having a meal without leaving the hotel. Find breakfast, lunch, or dinner choices to satisfy your appetite.
You may also purchase a meal deal when you book your hotel stay, starting at £12.75 for dinner or £6.50 for the kid’s menu. Plus, there is an unlimited breakfast option, and kids eat breakfast for free!
Business Accounts
Companies can create a Travelodge Business account and save 5% when booking stays for their clients and employees. You will also have the option to cancel your business stays up until noon on the first day of your scheduled stay as a business account holder.
A business account will also allow you to finance your stay for as many as six weeks interest-free. These accounts come with dedicated support as well, and there are no fees to use the service.
Extend Your Stay
Choose early check-in or late checkout to extend your Travelodge stay. Starting at £10 each, early check-in and late checkout allow you more flexibility. Early check-in means your stay can start three hours earlier, at noon on the first day of your stay. Late checkout gives you another two hours, allowing you to keep your room until 2 pm on the last day of your stay.
FAQs
To find a cheap room at Travelodge, visit its Deals Page. We will also list any voucher codes and promos available on our page to help you save as well.
Yes, pets are allowed to stay with you at Travelodge. There is a pet fee of £20 per pet, per stay that you can pay when you book your stay. Look here for a Travelodge voucher code to save on these additional costs.
Travelodge offers 30 minutes of free WiFi per day on up to two devices per guest. Or you can purchase 24 hours of WiFi access for £3 if desired. For more information on this service, please visit the website.
To use a voucher code at Travelodge, paste the code in the appropriate box during checkout. The code will be applied, and your cost will be reduced. If your code does not work, ensure that it applies to the booking in your basket.
Stays booked with a flexible rate at Travelodge mean that you can change your stay, or cancel it entirely up to midday on the first day of your scheduled stay. This is available at every hotel on every night you wish to stay.
No, Travelodge does not have an NHS discount. NHS workers can save by checking out its deals page or by using a discount code found here on our page.
No, there is no student discount at Travelodge. Students can save by using a deal found here on our page or by browsing the Deals Page on the company’s site.