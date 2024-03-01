Three Vouchers 2024
About Three
When you’re looking to stay connected to what matters most without breaking your budget, your solution is Three Mobile UK. As the fourth biggest mobile network in the UK, it offers a wide variety of packages and cellular devices, which means you can grab everything you need in one shop with the right deal.
Browse their list of plans and smartphones knowing that you can always enjoy cellular service for less, especially with a Three discount code in your pocket. Just grab a Three voucher from this page to cut down the cost of your next order or plan!
Refer a Friend
Three has a referral programme that allows customers to earn rewards when they refer a friend. You can get up to £40 cash by recommending its products to your friends. Here is how it works:
- Enter your email address and a unique link will be sent to you.
- Share your unique referral link with your friends.
- Both you and your friend can receive up to £40 each when your friend makes a purchase.
Upon successful referral, you and your friend will receive the reward as bill credit at Three, which can be used for various services and add-ons. You can refer as many friends as you wish.
Get a Free SIM
Three’s customers can obtain a free Pay As You Go SIM card by filling out an online form. With a free Three SIM, customers can quickly sign up for a SIM-only plan with talk, text, and data.
Once you receive your SIM, follow these steps:
- Insert your SIM, and you’ll get a text with your new number.
- Download the Three Pay As You Go app.
- Register your details.
- Choose your Data Pack to receive your data.
Shop the Latest Offers
Check out current sales and discounts at Three by visiting the Latest Offers page. A link can be found under the Shop tab of the site meu. You’ll discover a variety of deals, including phone upgrades, free gifts, and low monthly phone plans.
This page features various offers, including:
- Three discounts on Android and iPhone devices
- Special deals on Three broadband
- Limited-time offers on plans and services
The page is regularly updated, so check back often to avoid missing out. Additionally, this page at Trusted Reviews will highlight any Three discount codes or vouchers you can use.
Get a Roaming Pass
Three’s Go Roam service allows customers can stay connected while travelling to over 70 destinations worldwide without incurring additional roaming fees. You can purchase a roaming pass to use your regular data, calls, and text allowances abroad.
A Roaming Pass will cost £2 per day in Europe and £5 a day worldwide. This service is excellent for frequent travellers, as it helps save on roaming charges and ensures seamless connection abroad.
Three+ Rewards
Three+ Rewards is a loyalty programme that rewards customers with exclusive deals, free event tickets, and partner offers. Through the Three+ Rewards app, customers can access a range of perks and benefits, including:
- Discounted event tickets
- Early access to sales
- Special offers from partner brands
- Access to presale tickets to big UK shows
You can earn rewards simply for being a customer and paying your bill. Download Three+ to sign up and get started! The app is available on Google Play and App Store.
Easy Three Top-Ups
Three offers various methods for customers to top up their accounts. Whether you prefer online or in-app transactions, Easy Top-Ups allows you to add credit as needed. You can purchase a Three voucher online, by phone, or in the app.
This credit voucher can be used to pay for your monthly plan, or you can purchase Data Boosts for additional data at a low price. With convenient options, you can make the most of Three’s services.
FAQs
Believing that you don’t have to sacrifice good cellular service while sticking to a tight budget, students can enjoy an exclusive Three deal right on their website. You can save on smartphones, SIM, free gifts with purchase, and broadband with a valid academic ID. Otherwise, you can always look here for a Three voucher code or Three discount code to save!
Customers always get free delivery at Three, regardless of how much they spend. Three’s free delivery promo applied to phones, tablets, broadband devices, and accessories or add-ons with next-day delivery.
There is currently no official Three NHS discount at this time. However, healthcare and key workers can benefit from a regular Three discount code or voucher and get a new phone with no upfront fees.
New customers cannot get Go Binge. If you signed up between 24 April 2018 and 30 September 2020 on these plans, you’ll have access have Go Binge:
Advanced Pay Monthly and SIM Only plans (12GB or more)
Pay Monthly Mobile Broadband plans (15GB or more)
Simply Business plans (10GB or more)
Select a Three voucher code for your order and shop the site. Follow the steps, enter your details, and look for the ‘Discount Code’ field on the checkout screen. Enter your Three code precisely as written and complete your order.
Get a Three upgrade at any time during your contract, but note that cancellation fees apply if you upgrade more than 38 days before your term ends. You can upgrade to a new phone or plan or get a Three SIM-only deal. Simply log into My3 to get started.