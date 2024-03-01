TalkTalk TV Vouchers 2024

About TalkTalk TV

Talk Talk is an internet and TV service provider in Great Britain. Whether you’re looking for services for one, a family, or your business, this provider has plans for all needs at different prices.

Here at Trusted Reviews, we’ve compiled a list of helpful tips to read before you choose your plan with this provider.

If there are any Talk Talk voucher codes or sales that are available on the site, we’ll have them here for you!

NOTE: Prices may change during the contract term.

New Customer Rewards

When you sign up for selected broadband plans at Talk Talk, you can get a gift voucher for up to £100 if you’re a new customer. You can choose from Amazon, Morrisons, Sainsburys, Tesco, or a Giftcloud pre-paid Mastercard accepted by most major retailers.

Keep an eye on your inbox for an email from Giftcloud and claim the type of card you’d like. Make sure to do so within 150 days of receiving the email. To see what offers are available to you, enter your post code in the field provided.

Business Deals

Check the sale tab at the top of the homepage to find Talk Talk deals for a variety of customers. Businesses can also often find great savings when visiting this page. These limited-time offers vary and are often seasonal, so check back frequently.

The most recent one offered was Business Full Fibre, with speeds of up to 900 Mb/s, for £21.95 monthly. You can also check our page here at Trusted Reviews to see what Talk Talk promotions are available for business at this time.

Broadband Plans

If you’re looking for unlimited fibre broadband plans, Talk Talk has many offers available.

Full Fibre 150 is available for £29.95 monthly for a 24-month contract and has no setup fees. You’ll enjoy speeds of 152 Mb/s, which is four times faster than standard fibre, or pay £39.95 monthly for Fibre 500 for 525 Mb/s.

Within these plans, up to 75 devices can connect. You can also choose Full Fibre 900 for £49.95 to get 944 MB/s.

If you don’t need higher speeds and prefer to save more, you can choose the Full Fibre 65 Plan. You’ll get 77 Mb/s and pay £27 monthly for 24 months.

Whatever service you choose, ensure that you apply a Talk Talk discount code at checkout to save on the overall cost!

