TalkTalk TV Vouchers 2024

About TalkTalk TV

Talk Talk is an internet and TV service provider in Great Britain. Whether you’re looking for services for one, a family, or your business, this provider has plans for all needs at different prices. 

Here at Trusted Reviews, we’ve compiled a list of helpful tips to read before you choose your plan with this provider.

If there are any Talk Talk voucher codes or sales that are available on the site, we’ll have them here for you! 

NOTE: Prices may change during the contract term. 

New Customer Rewards 

When you sign up for selected broadband plans at Talk Talk, you can get a gift voucher for up to  £100 if you’re a new customer. You can choose from Amazon, Morrisons, Sainsburys, Tesco, or a Giftcloud pre-paid Mastercard accepted by most major retailers. 

Keep an eye on your inbox for an email from Giftcloud and claim the type of card you’d like. Make sure to do so within 150 days of receiving the email. To see what offers are available to you, enter your post code in the field provided.

Business Deals 

Check the sale tab at the top of the homepage to find Talk Talk deals for a variety of customers. Businesses can also often find great savings when visiting this page. These limited-time offers vary and are often seasonal, so check back frequently. 

The most recent one offered was Business Full Fibre, with speeds of up to 900 Mb/s, for £21.95 monthly. You can also check our page here at Trusted Reviews to see what Talk Talk promotions are available for business at this time. 

Broadband Plans

If you’re looking for unlimited fibre broadband plans, Talk Talk has many offers available. 

Full Fibre 150 is available for £29.95 monthly for a 24-month contract and has no setup fees. You’ll enjoy speeds of 152 Mb/s, which is four times faster than standard fibre, or pay £39.95 monthly for Fibre 500 for 525 Mb/s. 

Within these plans, up to 75 devices can connect. You can also choose Full Fibre 900 for £49.95 to get 944 MB/s. 

If you don’t need higher speeds and prefer to save more, you can choose the Full Fibre 65 Plan. You’ll get 77 Mb/s and pay £27 monthly for 24 months. 

Whatever service you choose, ensure that you apply a Talk Talk discount code at checkout to save on the overall cost!

Shop talktalktv.co.uk/

FAQs

How can I manage my Talk Talk account?

In addition to logging on via the homepage, you can also download the free Talk Talk app. Manage your account on the go, pay bills using a Talk Talk promotional code, check data usage, and make any changes you want anytime!

Does Talk Talk offer free cancellations?

You can cancel your contract with Talk Talk at no cost if you do so within 30 days. Just contact customer service if you are not satisfied with your service within this timeframe.

How do I redeem a Talk Talk voucher code?

Once you’ve proceeded to the payment stage of checkout, you can redeem a Talk Talk voucher or discount code if one is available. Enter the Talk Talk code as written and add it to see your savings reflected.

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. The articles below are written by the TrustedReviews team, which includes many of …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

