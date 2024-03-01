Sonos Vouchers 2024

About Sonos

Sonos is an innovative UK retailer that focuses on reinventing home audio. It sells wireless speakers and sound systems that connect your household, no matter what room you are in.

Whether listening to a podcast, audiobook, playlist, the radio, or streaming a movie, Sonos wants you to have good sound quality that makes listening more enjoyable.

Home audio technology can get pricey, but fortunately, there are always opportunities to save. Our page offers valuable savings tips and current Sonos discount codes to help you save on your next purchase.

Shop Refurbished

When your Sonos speaker or soundbar stops working, you don’t have to pay full price to replace it! Shop the refurbished outlet for deals on tons of audio essentials. All Sonos refurbished products get quality assurance testing, new product warranties, and replacement pieces. Check back often for the latest discounts on new and refurbished products!

Student Discounts

Sonos makes it easy for students to save on the best Sonos products, such as the Sonos One Gen 2, the Sonos Move portable speaker, and more. Students receive a discount upon verifying their status for 15% off their orders.

Your student discount is good for Sonos’ newest products, including portable speakers. Your discount is eligible for orders up to $2500, does not apply to refurbished products, and is not combinable with additional offers. Confirm your student status and reap the benefits of your Sonos student discount today!

Upgrade to Save

If you have old products that are no longer of use to you, you can trade them in exchange for a Sonos credit for brand-new items. You can get a Sonos discount of up to 30% off an item in your cart when you choose to trade in.

Simply sign in to your account, head to the ‘Upgrade page’ located in your account, select the eligible products listed out of your previous purchases, and then click ‘Activate credit.’

Once you have filled your cart with your desired item(s), you can begin the checkout process. The upgrade credit will automatically be applied to your purchase, revealing your new discounted total.

Money Back Guarantee

Sonos offers a 100-day money-back guarantee on most of its items. If, at any point within the first 100 days of ownership, you decide you are unsatisfied with your purchase, you are entitled to a full refund.

Sonos will arrange to pick up the items from your original delivery address (within the Sonos Service Region) for added convenience. This way, you will not need to go through the hassle of physically returning the items yourself.

Enjoy Free Delivery

If you order any in-stock Sonos item by 2 PM, it will be delivered for free the next working day. If you order after 2 PM, on a weekend, or on a public holiday, your order will be dispatched the following working day.

Keep in mind that delivery to the UK Islands will take an extra two to three days and that DHL delivers all orders.

If you need to change your delivery address, you can do so within one hour of placing your order. You can also track your delivery with a Track & Trace link that you will receive via email.