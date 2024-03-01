Sky Vouchers 2024
About Sky
Sky is a London-based telecoms company providing television, broadband internet, home phone, and mobile phone services throughout the UK.
Customers enjoy the freedom to shop a wide variety of packages or select just the standalone services they need.
Try the popular Sky Glass, the only television that comes with both Sky Entertainment and Netflix, or even build your own bundle to get deals that matter most to you!
Whatever you decide to try, grab a Sky discount code from this page to get it for less.
NOTE: Prices may change during the contract term.
How to Save at Sky
Looking for the best possible price on your Sky packages? Here are our recommendations as to how you can save money:
- Shop with TrustedReviews for access to the latest discount codes
- Head online and view the latest offers and save on your TV and broadband bundle
- Download the Go App and watch TV on the go with any bundle
- Refer a friend and receive a £100 prepaid MasterCard
Sky Deals Page
If you’re wondering how you can save, the numerous Sky packages and offers updated regularly make it hard not to! Locate popular offers of the season by shopping from the Sky Deals page on the website.
When browsing the many promotions, keep an eye out for internet and broadband deals since you can find discounts upwards of 30% off during a sale with no promo code required. You will be able to find Superfast broadband packages, Sky Sports, and more at a low monthly price.
Give £100, Get £100
Refer a friend to Sky, and you’ll both get up to a £100 reward when they sign up!
There’s no limit to the number of friends you can sign up or the rewards you can earn, and you have 11 months to pick and spend your reward through the Sky rewards portal.
There, you’ll find more than 100 different e-Vouchers and a selection of physical vouchers you can use in your favourite shops.
To get started, log into your account and head to your profile to find your unique referral link. Share it via email, text, or social media with as many people as you’d like. After your friend signs up and pays their initial bill, you’ll both receive your reward by email.
Bundles for Less Than £1 a Day
Click the Sky “Deals” tab at the top of the homepage to see various sales, promotional offers, and bundles. Filter results by the type of service you need, or shop them all at once. Sign-up terms vary from three to 18 months, so it’s easy to find a deal that works for you. Bundles often include devices such as the Sky Glass or work with popular subscription services such as Netflix.
Earn VIP Rewards
Download the iOS or Android My Sky app to be automatically enrolled as a Sky VIP. This totally free loyalty programme is the best way to enjoy perks like gifts, free trials, tickets to unique experiences, prizes, and more.
New movie downloads, partner product offers, and easy account management are just the beginning–and the gifts change every week.
Seasonal Sales
From Black Friday to the Sky Boxing Day sale, offers during back-to-school season, and more. Shop for TV and internet bundles or even a new iPhone or tablet during a seasonal sale for the year’s biggest savings.
Sky sales are limited-time events with outstanding deals on its services. You can find seasonal promotions on this page, so check with us before finalising your order to ensure you’ve got the best price.
New Customer TV Bundle Deals
Build your own TV bundles to get savings on the services you’ll use most. Navigate to the TV section of the “Deals” tab, and select the “Build Your Own” option.
Options start with Sky Stream, Netflix, & Sky Entertainment. Getting started is free, and delivery is as fast as the next day! You’ll get the lowest pricing available on your combo of services. Bundles typically require an 18-month service commitment.
FAQs
Go to the “Deals” tab at the top of the homepage to search current Sky sales and bundles across TV, Broadband, Mobile, Glass, and other product offerings.
If you’re already a Sky customer and think your friend may be interested, you’ll both get a £75 prepaid MasterCard to spend on whatever you want when they join. Refer multiple friends, and you’ll receive multiple prepaid MasterCards!
Yes, Sky offers free delivery on all orders of phones, tablets, accessories and more within the UK. You can upgrade your phone, broadband, or TV without worrying about delivery charges.
Existing customers can download the My Sky app to take advantage of its loyalty programme for free experiences and exclusive deals. You can also browse the ‘Deals’ page for current promotions and savings on upgrades or new service contracts.
There is no official Sky discount for NHS staff at this time. Keep an eye on this page at Trusted Reviews for updates on the latest offers. In the meantime, you can always redeem a Sky promo code for similar savings.
On the homepage, click the “Redeem Voucher” tab in the top rightmost corner. Enter your Sky discount code and click the “Redeem” button. Then sign in, and your voucher will automatically be reflected.
UNiDAYS users can take advantage of varying student discounts on streaming services. Verify your student status with UNiDAYS, and you can browse current offers that take the form of a Sky discount code or voucher.