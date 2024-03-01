Sky Vouchers 2024

10% OFF Coupon Sky Discover the latest Sky discount codes and offers for at least 10% off Don't miss out on the top offers with Sky mobile, broadband, and TV, for at least 10% off. More Less No code required Get Deal

About Sky

Sky is a London-based telecoms company providing television, broadband internet, home phone, and mobile phone services throughout the UK.

Customers enjoy the freedom to shop a wide variety of packages or select just the standalone services they need.

Try the popular Sky Glass, the only television that comes with both Sky Entertainment and Netflix, or even build your own bundle to get deals that matter most to you!

Whatever you decide to try, grab a Sky discount code from this page to get it for less.

NOTE: Prices may change during the contract term.

How to Save at Sky

Looking for the best possible price on your Sky packages? Here are our recommendations as to how you can save money:

Shop with TrustedReviews for access to the latest discount codes

Head online and view the latest offers and save on your TV and broadband bundle

Download the Go App and watch TV on the go with any bundle

Refer a friend and receive a £100 prepaid MasterCard

Sky Deals Page

If you’re wondering how you can save, the numerous Sky packages and offers updated regularly make it hard not to! Locate popular offers of the season by shopping from the Sky Deals page on the website.

When browsing the many promotions, keep an eye out for internet and broadband deals since you can find discounts upwards of 30% off during a sale with no promo code required. You will be able to find Superfast broadband packages, Sky Sports, and more at a low monthly price.

Give £100, Get £100

Refer a friend to Sky, and you’ll both get up to a £100 reward when they sign up!

There’s no limit to the number of friends you can sign up or the rewards you can earn, and you have 11 months to pick and spend your reward through the Sky rewards portal.

There, you’ll find more than 100 different e-Vouchers and a selection of physical vouchers you can use in your favourite shops.

To get started, log into your account and head to your profile to find your unique referral link. Share it via email, text, or social media with as many people as you’d like. After your friend signs up and pays their initial bill, you’ll both receive your reward by email.

Bundles for Less Than £1 a Day

Click the Sky “Deals” tab at the top of the homepage to see various sales, promotional offers, and bundles. Filter results by the type of service you need, or shop them all at once. Sign-up terms vary from three to 18 months, so it’s easy to find a deal that works for you. Bundles often include devices such as the Sky Glass or work with popular subscription services such as Netflix.

Earn VIP Rewards

Download the iOS or Android My Sky app to be automatically enrolled as a Sky VIP. This totally free loyalty programme is the best way to enjoy perks like gifts, free trials, tickets to unique experiences, prizes, and more.

New movie downloads, partner product offers, and easy account management are just the beginning–and the gifts change every week.

Seasonal Sales

From Black Friday to the Sky Boxing Day sale, offers during back-to-school season, and more. Shop for TV and internet bundles or even a new iPhone or tablet during a seasonal sale for the year’s biggest savings.

Sky sales are limited-time events with outstanding deals on its services. You can find seasonal promotions on this page, so check with us before finalising your order to ensure you’ve got the best price.

New Customer TV Bundle Deals

Build your own TV bundles to get savings on the services you’ll use most. Navigate to the TV section of the “Deals” tab, and select the “Build Your Own” option.

Options start with Sky Stream, Netflix, & Sky Entertainment. Getting started is free, and delivery is as fast as the next day! You’ll get the lowest pricing available on your combo of services. Bundles typically require an 18-month service commitment.