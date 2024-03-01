Screwfix Vouchers 2024

About Screwfix

Part of an international group of over 1,400 home improvement stores, Screwfix offers a full range of over 48,000 products online, many of which can be delivered the next day. Shop for tools, outdoor & garden equipment, plumbing fixtures, adhesives, ladders, and more. Save on your next order with a Screwfix discount code.

Shop the Latest Offers

If you’re looking to save on power tools, ladders, or even shower fixtures, you’ll want to browse the latest offers at Screwfix. Click ‘Shop our Latest Offers’ from any page on the site to discover a list of seasonal discounts and promotions.

The Screwfix Offers page is packed with deals, with most items available for a short time at reduced prices. This section is where you will find sales on BBQ grills and gardening supplies or snow blowers and heating in the winter.

Remember to check with us before buying; we will have the latest Screwfix discount codes and vouchers ready. Additionally, clearance sales and ongoing markdowns can be found on this page.

Screwfix Price Cuts

Click on the Price Cuts link from the Latest Offers page to find Screwfix sales and prices set to clear. This is the company’s year-round clearance sale, with over 20% off tool kits, bathroom and kitchen hardware, and more.

You can use the site filters to narrow your search by brand, category, or price. Many items in the sale can be discounted further with a Screwfix promo code, so keep your eyes peeled for money-saving promotions.

Find Discounts in the App

Shop on the go in the Screwfix app. You can take advantage of the latest sales and promotions or redeem a Screwfix discount code from the palm of your hand. The app is available for iOS and Android devices on the App Store or Google Play.

If it’s your first time placing an order, there is an exclusive deal to claim. Order from your device, and use our Screwfix discount code for 10% off your first purchase. You can also track orders and manage your account.

Easy Screwfix Returns

With a Money Back Guarantee, Screwfix returns are accepted within 30 days of purchase. You can get a refund or exchange your items for something else. If you have a change of mind, returns must be in new condition to be accepted.

The easiest way to return a Screwfix order is to visit a local shop. You can use the store locator online to find a nearby Screwfix shop. If you would rather ship your parcel, contact customer service to arrange a free collection.

How to Get Free Delivery

Screwfix’s free delivery offer is automatically applied to most UK orders above £50. You do not need to apply a free delivery code or Screwfix voucher to get free delivery. However, fees may apply to Sunday and Premium delivery methods.

Orders below £50 will receive a £5 charge at checkout. In this case, you can apply a Screwfix voucher code to get a discount and cover the cost. Alternatively, customers can take advantage of free Click & Collect and get their purchase in less than 30 minutes.

Shop screwfix.com/

Screwfix: FAQs

Does Screwfix offer an NHS discount?

Provided through Health Service Discounts, the Screwfix NHS discount applies an extra 4% off online purchases. Register online to verify your status, and you’ll receive a Screwfix discount code to use at checkout.

Does Screwfix have a student discount?

Student Beans will highlight featured sales and discounts on its website, but no Screfix student discount codes are available. If the retailer provides a specific student discount in the future, we will list it here on this page.

Are there any Screwfix sales?

Absolutely, just check the ‘Latest Offers page! You can also find Screwfix sales here at Trusted Reviews or shop during the holidays for steep discounts. Some of the biggest sales events include the Screwfix Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, with more deals on Boxing Day and various bank holiday weekends.

How do I use a Screwfix discount code?

Find a Screwfix promo code or discount on this page and follow the link. When you’re ready to pay, review your basket and find the ‘Promotional Code’ box below your items. Enter your Screwfix code in the space provided and hit ‘Apply’ to get your discount.

Can I choose click & collect at Screwfix?

Yes, Screwfix offers Click & Collect. You can choose the shop nearest to you during checkout and have your prepared for collection. Screwfix’s Click & Collect service can be ready in as little as one minute.

Does Screwfix sell gift cards?

Purchase traditional gift cards or Screwfix gift vouchers online. You can load a gift card with £10 to £500 in credit as a present for a loved one or to budget for a project. Gift cards can be used online and paired with a Screwfix promo code or discount.