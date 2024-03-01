Razer Vouchers 2024

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

About Razer

Razer is a leading retailer offering products specifically for gamers. Its collection features a wide range of high-performance laptops, peripherals, and accessories to enhance your gaming experience without compromising affordability. 

There are frequent sales and discount codes available for those who shop online. You can grab an accessory bundle, find laptops, and earn reward points to save on future orders. 

Before your next shop, remember to check with us for a Razer promo code. We have compiled a list of UK sales and deals available every day of the year.

Browse Weekly Promotions

Razer offers weekly promotions featuring exclusive deals and sales to help customers save on purchases. Customers can find rotating gamer deals with discounted products, limited-time offers, and special promotions. 

Shopping in this section allows customers to buy keyboards, laptops, soundbars, and more at reduced prices. You can also find Razer voucher codes for exclusive gifts and freebies.

The Education Purchase Programme

The Razer Education Purchase Programme offers student discounts ranging from 5% to 15% on computers and gaming equipment. To take advantage of this programme, students need to verify their status. Here is how it works:

  1. Check whether your educational institution is a Razer Education Partner. 
  2. Register and log in using your education email address. You can alternatively log in through UNiDAYs.
  3. Shop the items you want from an exclusive selection of deals.  
  4. Once you are at checkout, the Razer discount will be automatically applied to your total. 

Earn Razer Rewards

The Razer Rewards programme is a tiered loyalty programme that offers customers various benefits. With every purchase, customers earn redeemable Silver points that they can use to get discounts on future purchases. 

The more points earned, the higher up customers move, allowing them to unlock more perks, including:

  • £10 welcome discount upon joining the programme.
  • 1,000 Razer Silver† bonus on the first purchase.
  • Chance to win Razer gear.
  • Access to limited edition drops.
  • Exclusive sweepstakes with exciting prizes.

FAQs

How do I recycle old Razer hardware after getting new stuff?

You can recycle Razer products by dropping them off at the Razer Store in London. The location is 53 Charing Cross Rd., London WC2H 7PZ. You can find more details about Razer recycling on its website. 

Can I get a student discount at Razer?

Razer’s student discount is part of its Education Purchase Programme. Discounts for students can vary depending on what you want to purchase, but you’ll save on laptops, computer components, gaming chairs, and more.

How do I use a Razer promo code?

Visit the Razer website, add the items you want to buy to your basket and proceed to checkout. On the Order Summary page, scroll down to a ‘Have a promo code?’ link at the bottom left. Click on it, and enter your Razer discount code in the box.

Does Razer have any seasonal sales?

Yes, Razer sales can be found over special occasions and bank holiday weekends in the UK. There will be sales events on half-term breaks, Razer’s Black Friday sale, and Boxing Day after Christmas.

Can I stack Razer voucher codes?

No, Razer does not allow you to stack coupons or vouchers; customers can redeem one code per order. Check with us for the latest offers to ensure you always get the lowest price.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

