Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

PSN Vouchers 2024

Trusted Reviews By Trusted Reviews

About PSN

PSN, the PlayStation Network, is the official store of PlayStation. It sells games, consoles, and accessories. Shop for PS4 and PS5 games, or purchase accessories like headsets, controllers, and charging stations to elevate your gaming experience.

Enjoy your next favourite indie or AAA video game at a more affordable price by purchasing with a PSN discount code or voucher. Whether you like to play casually or enjoy extended sessions with friends, treat yourself to the latest titles for less.

Seasonal Sales

Purchase a new console or games at a discount during one of the many PSN seasonal sales that occur regularly throughout the year. 

These include Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, which are typically two of the best times to save on PlayStation consoles and games. 

Get gifts for the gamers on your list right in time for Christmas. Other seasonal sales will happen, too, usually around select bank holidays.

Pre-Order Deals

Pre-order select titles before they are released at PSN and lock down introductory pricing. There are dozens of games available for both PS5 and PS4, and you can place your order for them now and then download them right on the release date. There are some filters on the side of the page to help you find the right game for you.

Try PS Plus

Purchase a membership to PS Plus at PSN to expand your gaming experience. There are three options available: Essential, Extra, and Premium. 

The Essential membership is £6.99 per month or £49.99 per year, including online multiplayer access, exclusive content, and more.

Step up to Extra for £10.99 per month or £83.99 yearly and get everything in Essential, plus over 400 games you can download for free and a catalogue of classic games. 

Or try the Premium membership for £13.49 per month, or £99.99 yearly, to enjoy a deeper catalogue of classic games, game trials, and cloud streaming.

FAQs

Does PSN have any free downloadable games?

Yes, PSN has a whole section of free content! Visit the store and click on the “Free to Play” section to view available options, such as Fortnite, Fall Guys, Apex Legends, and Overwatch 2.

How can I redeem a discount code at PSN?

Select your profile once you’ve logged in to PSN. Then choose “Redeem Codes” from the drop-down menu. Enter the code there and then select “Redeem” to use your PSN discount code.

Does PSN have a student discount?

No, unfortunately, PSN does not offer a student discount. However, students are free to use any of the codes available on our site, and you can always subscribe to emails to hear if the company offers this PSN discount in the future.

Trusted Reviews
By Trusted Reviews

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. The articles below are written by the TrustedReviews team, which includes many of …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words