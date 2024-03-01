Overclockers Vouchers 2024

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

5% OFF
Coupon

Overclockers

Take 5% off pre-built gaming PCs with the student discount
 
Score a deal when you take advantage of the Overclockers student discount! Enjoy a 5% discount on a Refract gaming PC simply by verifying your student status.
 
10% OFF
Coupon

Overclockers

Take 10% off Noblechairs with the student discount
 
Enjoy a deal on a new gaming chair! Claim your Overclockers student discount code for an extra 10% off.
 
10% OFF
Coupon

Overclockers

Take over 10% on select Gaming PCs from Overclockers
 
Level up your gaming with Overclockers UK's range of PCs featuring AMD Ryzen 7, Nvidia RTX graphics, and more, now with 10% savings.
 
FREE DELIVERY
Coupon

Overclockers

Get free delivery on Streamplify GLOW LIGHT 14 Ring Light with LCD Touch Panel at Overclockers
 
Illuminate your space without extra costs! Enjoy free delivery on the Streamplify GLOW LIGHT 14 Ring Light, perfect for enhancing your video calls and streams.
 
15% OFF
Coupon

Overclockers

Get 15% off select gaming laptops at Overclockers
 
Elevate your gaming experience with a 15% discount on top-tier gaming laptops, including models with NVIDIA RTX graphics and the latest Intel and AMD processors.
 
About Overclockers

Overclockers is the UK’s number-one retailer of specialist computer parts and pre-built gaming or technical systems, making them a great partner for customers who have specific technical demands. The company is also well-regarded by UK shoppers, with strong customer support, a huge product range, and no shortage of enticing deals and Overclockers discount codes.

Whether you’re upgrading your current setup or looking to start fresh, browse here for your next Overclockers voucher to save.

Student Discounts

To save on the latest tech, students can verify their student status to receive an Overclockers promo code for 5% off select pre-built gaming PCs and 10% off Noblechairs. 

You must log in to your UNiDAYS account or create a new one to verify your eligibility. If you are looking to save on other products, there is no need to worry, just grab a different Overclockers discount from this page.

Overclockers Returns Policy 

Under the returns policy, customers have 14 days to cancel any order, provided products haven’t been used, and all of the seals are intact. This applies to regular-priced items and those purchased using Overclockers voucher codes.

To make a return, apply for a Returns Merchandise Authorisation number via this page. If there are any faults, customers have 30 days to make a return, and they can request either a refund or a replacement.

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. The articles below are written by the TrustedReviews team, which includes many of …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

