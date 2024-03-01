Overclockers Vouchers 2024
About Overclockers
Overclockers is the UK’s number-one retailer of specialist computer parts and pre-built gaming or technical systems, making them a great partner for customers who have specific technical demands. The company is also well-regarded by UK shoppers, with strong customer support, a huge product range, and no shortage of enticing deals and Overclockers discount codes.
Whether you’re upgrading your current setup or looking to start fresh, browse here for your next Overclockers voucher to save.
Student Discounts
To save on the latest tech, students can verify their student status to receive an Overclockers promo code for 5% off select pre-built gaming PCs and 10% off Noblechairs.
You must log in to your UNiDAYS account or create a new one to verify your eligibility. If you are looking to save on other products, there is no need to worry, just grab a different Overclockers discount from this page.
Overclockers Returns Policy
Under the returns policy, customers have 14 days to cancel any order, provided products haven’t been used, and all of the seals are intact. This applies to regular-priced items and those purchased using Overclockers voucher codes.
To make a return, apply for a Returns Merchandise Authorisation number via this page. If there are any faults, customers have 30 days to make a return, and they can request either a refund or a replacement.