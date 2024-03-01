Nudient Vouchers 2024

About Nudient

Nudient takes a luxury approach to crafting visually appealing phone cases and mobile accessories. Phone repairs are inconvenient and costly, so purchase a Nudient screen protector and stylish case to help shield your phone from cracks and breaks!

Shop for iPhone, Samsung, and Huawei cases from the comfort of your own home using the Nudient discount codes on this page to save. Between frequent sales and Nudient promo codes, you’ll have a variety of protective cases and accessories to choose from for less.

Shop the Sales

Shoppers can find many sales opportunities when shopping at Nudient. UK shoppers can save up to 40% off phone cases, screen protectors, AirPod cases, phone grips, and more in the Archive Sale section. Filter by device to narrow down your options and avoid seeing sold-out or incompatible products. New items are being added all the time, so check the Nudient sale page often to see what’s available. Or, if you have your eye on a full-price Nudient thin case, just shop using a Nudient discount code instead!

Seasonal Savings

Other than the permanent Nudient Archive Sale section, customers can experience even larger discounts during seasonal sale periods. These may include Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Boxing Day, and other promotions for spring, summer, fall, and winter. For example, there was previously a summer event for buy one get one free on all in-stock phone cases. Consider subscribing to emails or bookmarking this page to hear the latest!

Newsletter Discounts

One of the most convenient ways to save money at Nudient is by signing up for its newsletter. Sign up by registering your email address on the website’s homepage. Once you do, you’ll receive a welcome email, which sometimes contains a Nudient voucher code for 15% off your first purchase. You will receive weekly promotional emails with updates on new products, upcoming sales events, and exclusive offers. While you may unsubscribe anytime, joining is an easy way to score a Nudient discount on your next purchase.

Free UK Delivery

Nudient offers free delivery worldwide from its UK warehouse, so go ahead and fill your shopping basket with the latest phone cases and accessories. You may also stack free delivery with a Nudient promo code for additional savings.

Once you place your order, you will receive an email with tracking information for your shipment. You’ll see the estimated delivery time for your order on the checkout page before finalising your purchase.

Return Policy

If you are unsatisfied with your iPhone or Samsung accessory, the Nudient return policy allows refunds and exchanges within 14 days of purchase. To be eligible, your items must be in the same new condition as when received and still in the original packaging.

At this time, exchanges are only available for products of the same value, so you might have to request a return first and reorder using a Nudient voucher. Head to the Nudient Returns Portal to begin the process.



Nudient: FAQs

How often does Nudient have sales?

Nudient offers occasional sales and promotions, especially during seasonal changes like summer and fall. You can be among the first to know about an upcoming sale by registering for the Nudient newsletter. Not only will you get exclusive offers and product information, but you might also receive a Nudient discount code for your first order as a welcome bonus!

Is there a Nudient referral discount?

Currently, there is no Nudient voucher code for referring friends. However, you can still find a great deal by signing up for the newsletter and receiving exclusive deals. Additionally, be sure to check this page for eligible Nudient discount codes.

Can you get 20% off Nudient?

There may be a Nudient discount code offering 20% off, and if so, it will be posted here for your convenience. The newsletter will also keep you updated on the latest products and promotions, so opt in today for the chance to score 20% off your next iPhone case or Samsung screen protector.

How do you apply a Nudient promo code?

After you add the latest Nudient iPhone case, screen protector, or mini case to your online shopping cart, proceed to the checkout page. There, you will see a section to add your Nudient promo code. Consider copying and pasting to avoid any typos or errors. Once you apply the code, you will see your new total reflected in your shopping basket.

Does Nudient have discounts for new customers?

While there is occasionally a Nudient welcome discount for 15% off by joining the newsletter, it is not always available. Keep an eye on this page to see if there is currently a new customer discount or another Nudient voucher you can use to save!

Can I change or cancel my Nudient order?

Yes, if you wish to cancel or change your Nudient order after placing it, you may reach out to the customer service team with your request. Please note that orders are often handled immediately so customers can receive them as soon as possible, so a cancellation or change may not be available.

Does Nudient offer a warranty on its products?

The Nudient warranty covers products up to one year of purchase from manufacturing defects, including shape, adhesives, and seams; please inspect your order carefully upon arrival. If you need to claim under warranty, please contact the Nudient customer service team with your order number, a detailed description of the issue, and photos.