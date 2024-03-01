NOW Vouchers 2024
About NOW
NOW is a premium streaming entertainment service in the UK with a handful of options, including HBO content and Sky Sports, based on what type of viewing is most important to you.
Whether you prefer to host parties to watch the latest football game or just want to indulge in some better channels for comfort viewing, you deserve the best possible service. Join the NOW community today and save on your desired plan with a NOW voucher code from this page!
* Prices may change during contract.
Get the Sports Membership
Purchase the NOW Sports membership and gain access to 11 Sky Sports channels for one monthly price starting at £11.98 per month. There is no contract either, meaning you can cancel at any time.
The starter plan allows you to stream all 11 channels for 24 hours, and it includes a Mobile Month Plan for six months, giving you access to five channels to stream on your smartphone.
If you want to continue to stream all 11 channels, it will run you £34.99 per month after the first 24-hour trial.
Membership Bundles
Bundle together the various NOW offerings to save 30% on your total monthly bill and gain access to multiple benefits!
For example, the Entertainment membership starts at £9.99 regularly, but you can choose to bundle it with a trial of the Cinema membership and pay only £6.99 for the first six months. That Cinema trial will last for seven days. All membership options can be cancelled at any time.
FAQs
No, there is no specific student discount available at NOW. Students can use any of the discounts or promos available here or wait for a sale to save on the full price.
No, NOW does not offer a free trial. You can get a free seven-day trial of Cinema and Boost with your Entertainment membership, but not a free trial of the whole membership.
No, NOW does not offer an NHS discount. Key workers and NHS workers can still use any of the discounts found on our site to save. You can also subscribe to the company’s mailing list to hear if NOW offers this discount in the future.
We share the best NOW discounts right here for all to use. For example, customers can enjoy a 30% discount when they sign up for a six-month minimum term with an applicable code. Check back often to see what new deals we’ve added!
Copy a NOW voucher code from this page. Then, add your chosen programming to your cart. Paste the NOW voucher in the appropriate box during checkout and apply it to save.
With a basic membership, you can stream on one device at a time with NOW. Add Boost for £6 per month, and you can stream on as many as three devices at one time. Boost also offers HD streaming and ad-free viewing.