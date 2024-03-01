NOW Vouchers 2024

About NOW

NOW is a premium streaming entertainment service in the UK with a handful of options, including HBO content and Sky Sports, based on what type of viewing is most important to you.

Whether you prefer to host parties to watch the latest football game or just want to indulge in some better channels for comfort viewing, you deserve the best possible service. Join the NOW community today and save on your desired plan with a NOW voucher code from this page!

* Prices may change during contract.

Get the Sports Membership

Purchase the NOW Sports membership and gain access to 11 Sky Sports channels for one monthly price starting at £11.98 per month. There is no contract either, meaning you can cancel at any time.

The starter plan allows you to stream all 11 channels for 24 hours, and it includes a Mobile Month Plan for six months, giving you access to five channels to stream on your smartphone.

If you want to continue to stream all 11 channels, it will run you £34.99 per month after the first 24-hour trial.

Membership Bundles

Bundle together the various NOW offerings to save 30% on your total monthly bill and gain access to multiple benefits!

For example, the Entertainment membership starts at £9.99 regularly, but you can choose to bundle it with a trial of the Cinema membership and pay only £6.99 for the first six months. That Cinema trial will last for seven days. All membership options can be cancelled at any time.

