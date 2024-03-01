NOW Vouchers 2024

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

About NOW

NOW is a premium streaming entertainment service in the UK with a handful of options, including HBO content and Sky Sports, based on what type of viewing is most important to you. 

Whether you prefer to host parties to watch the latest football game or just want to indulge in some better channels for comfort viewing, you deserve the best possible service. Join the NOW community today and save on your desired plan with a NOW voucher code from this page!

Get the Sports Membership

Purchase the NOW Sports membership and gain access to 11 Sky Sports channels for one monthly price starting at £11.98 per month. There is no contract either, meaning you can cancel at any time. 

The starter plan allows you to stream all 11 channels for 24 hours, and it includes a Mobile Month Plan for six months, giving you access to five channels to stream on your smartphone. 

If you want to continue to stream all 11 channels, it will run you £34.99 per month after the first 24-hour trial.

Membership Bundles

Bundle together the various NOW offerings to save 30% on your total monthly bill and gain access to multiple benefits! 

For example, the Entertainment membership starts at £9.99 regularly, but you can choose to bundle it with a trial of the Cinema membership and pay only £6.99 for the first six months. That Cinema trial will last for seven days. All membership options can be cancelled at any time.

FAQs

Is there a student discount at NOW?

No, there is no specific student discount available at NOW. Students can use any of the discounts or promos available here or wait for a sale to save on the full price.

Is there a free trial offered at NOW?

No, NOW does not offer a free trial. You can get a free seven-day trial of Cinema and Boost with your Entertainment membership, but not a free trial of the whole membership.

Does NOW have an NHS discount?

No, NOW does not offer an NHS discount. Key workers and NHS workers can still use any of the discounts found on our site to save. You can also subscribe to the company’s mailing list to hear if NOW offers this discount in the future.

How can I find a discount at NOW?

We share the best NOW discounts right here for all to use. For example, customers can enjoy a 30% discount when they sign up for a six-month minimum term with an applicable code. Check back often to see what new deals we’ve added!

How do I redeem a voucher code at NOW?

Copy a NOW voucher code from this page. Then, add your chosen programming to your cart. Paste the NOW voucher in the appropriate box during checkout and apply it to save.

How many devices will NOW allow me to stream on at once?

With a basic membership, you can stream on one device at a time with NOW. Add Boost for £6 per month, and you can stream on as many as three devices at one time. Boost also offers HD streaming and ad-free viewing.

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. The articles below are written by the TrustedReviews team, which includes many of …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

