Music Magpie Vouchers 2024

About Music Magpie

Music Magpie is a leading platform for buying and selling pre-owned tech and entertainment products. It caters to music and movie enthusiasts worldwide with a vast collection of CDs, DVDs, and Blu-rays.

Gamers aren’t left behind, with a vast collection of video games and consoles at discounted prices. The company is known for its sales, discount codes, and multi-buy deals, offering free products and significant discounts.

Find Vouchers and Offers

Check out the Music Magpie Offers tab for a collection of deals and promotions available on the site. This section will detail Music Magpie promo codes and limited-time discounts that you can claim.

Whether you’re hunting for a refurbished iPhone, an iMac, or a MacBook laptop, you can get up to £100 in savings! The Offers page will also highlight Music Magpie’s multi-buy deals on home entertainment.

Interest-Free Financing

Buy the video games and movies you want today; you can pay for them later. Music Magpie has two financing options available: Klarna and PayPal Credit. Each payment method includes 0% interest if you pay on time, so remember to use a Music Magpie voucher code.

With Klara, you can split the total over three payments. The first is due upfront, and the following payments are collected in 30 and 60 days. PayPal Credit provides longer terms, with 6, 12, or 18 months to pay for orders above £99.

Additionally, customers can take as many as 24 months to pay in full with PayPal Credit on purchases over £199. Note that both Klarna and PayPal Credit require approval.

Earn Cash at Music Magpie

Give your old favourites new life and earn cashback in the process! Sell your unwanted tech, CDs, and movies on Music Magpie. You can earn cash or Music Magpie voucher codes for future purchases.

Get a free quote for your items online; Music Magpie buys phones, game consoles, and entertainment. You’ll receive free delivery and a same-day deposit once the items are received.

Music Magpie Rentals

Get a Music Magpie rental if you’re not quite ready to buy. You can rent tech like a smartphone, tablet, or game console for as low as £6.99 per month. Renting a device allows you to enjoy the lowest tech with no upfront fees and free delivery.

Most items are eligible for an annual Music Magpie upgrade. After 12 months, you can trade your rental for the latest model or stick with your item and receive a 10% discount. Apply online for available monthly plans; you can even set your due date!

