MenKind Vouchers 2024

Trusted Reviews

About MenKind

Find unique gifts for everyone on your list when you shop online at Menkind. With UK sales events and plenty of voucher codes, you can find tech gadgets, homeware, and collectables for every occasion. 

This retailer caters to men of all ages, but there are several items from popular brands and franchises that anyone would appreciate. Shop official merchandise from Disney, Star Wars, and Harry Potter! 

You can grab a Menkind discount code from this page and guarantee savings. We’ve got a list of current offers, including flash sales and seasonal products, at a fraction of the cost. 

Buy Now, Pay Later

Customer can finance their Menkind orders using one of two payment methods, Clearpay or Klarna. Both options provide interest-free instalments if you pay on time, so remember to use a Menkind promo code or voucher at checkout. 

Using Clearpay, your total purchase will be split over four instalments. The first is due at the time of purchase, and subsequent payments are made automatically biweekly. 

On the other hand, Klarna can be used to pay over three instalments. Cover one-third of your total upfront, and make equal payments 30 and 60 days later. Both options require approval, and you can sign up in minutes directly at checkout. 

Menkind Delivery Rates

Customers in the UK have several options to receive their orders. Menkind delivery rates start at £3.99 per order for tracked delivery. Expect your package to arrive in two to three working days with this option. 

If you’re in a rush, choose express or next-day delivery for £5.99 or £6.99. This ensures you get your order within one or two days. Unfortunately, free delivery is not always available. However, our pay may list a Menkind free delivery code that you can use. 

The retailer provides free delivery during select times of the year. This includes seasonal sales for Father’s Day, Black Friday, and Boxing Day. If a free delivery code is unavailable, using a Menkind discount code can reduce your order total. 

Sales for All Kinds 

While men are the focus, Menkind sales offer items for kids and women alike. With up to 40% off across several categories, you can save on games, technology, toys, and unique gifts when you shop the clearance sale. 

Hover over the ‘Sale’ tab to find discounts by category. We also recommend checking the ‘Last Chance’ tab for deeper savings, with up to 50% off items priced to clear. 

Find everything from drones and outdoor toys to lights and gaming accessories for Xbox or PlayStation. Watch out for a Menkind voucher code that can be used on sale items to stack discounts!

FAQs

Can I stack Menkind coupon codes?

No, you cannot stack coupons at Menkind; customers may redeem one promotion code or voucher per order. To get the lowest price, check this page for a promo code with the largest discount.

Where can I find Menkind discount codes?

Look no further than Trusted Review for all Menkind discount codes. This page will detail everything from limited-time vouchers to seasonal and holiday sales in the UK. We also recommend signing up for the Menkind newsletter to receive special offers by email.

Can I choose Click & Collect at Menkind?

Most items can be purchased using Menkind’s Click & Collect service. The retailer does not offer free delivery regularly, but Click & Collect is free of charge. This is also the fastest delivery method, with orders available in as few as 30 minutes!

How do I redeem a Menkind voucher code?

Customers can redeem a Menkind voucher code during checkout. Look for the link that reads ‘Have a promo code or gift card?’ on the checkout screen. Paste your Menkind voucher in the space provided and hit ‘Apply’ to get your discount.

Does Menkind offer an NHS discount?

Yes, Menkind’s NHS discount offers 10% off. Sign up through Health Service Discount to verify your status. Eligible healthcare staff and key workers will receive an exclusive Menkind promo code to use online.

Are there any seasonal sales at Menkind?

Menkind offers gifts for all occasions, and seasonal sales can be found during major holidays and special occasions. These sales events include Father’s and Mother’s Day, Easter, and the Black Friday sale with discounts on Menkind’s Advent Calendar. Watch this page for updates and seasonal discount codes throughout the year.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

