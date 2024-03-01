Liverpool FC Vouchers 2024
About Liverpool FC
For over 100 years and counting, the Liverpool Football Club has won 6 European Cups, 19 League Championships, and various trophies, earning standing as England’s most successful team.
The retail branch of the world-renowned football club, Liverpool FC, has an online shop for you to grab tons of fan souvenirs and merchandise. Fans of LFC can save money on jerseys, collectables, or their very own kit.
Grab a Liverpool FC discount code or voucher from us at checkout! Shop the LFC sales section for deals on seasonal items, and find the latest promotions here on this page.
Saving at Liverpool FC
There are endless ways to save on Liverpool FC kits, gifts, and fan gear! Here are some of our favourite savings tips that will help you find a discount:
- Shop with TrustedReviews for the latest discount code or voucher
- Browse the sale section to nab at least 20% off kits and fan gear
- Enjoy free delivery when you spend £80 or more across the online shop
- Purchase an LFC Membership for 10% off all full-price items
- End-of-season sales with 20-40% off retro shirts and jersey styles
- 10% discount for students, NHS staff, and keyworkers
Official Liverpool FC Merchandise
The best part about shopping online is that you will always know your fan gear is 100% genuine and authentic. Many football kits and souvenirs are exclusive to the Liverpool FC shop. You won’t find these items anywhere else!
You’ll sometimes find a Liverpool FC discount code to save on official branded merchandise, whether you crave a badge, jersey, mug, or other paraphernalia to celebrate your team!
Discover the latest Liverpool FC kits designed in partnership with Nike for the current season, and get your team swag today! Check back here for the latest voucher code and discount offers as they go live.
LFC Membership Benefits
Purchasing a Liverpool FC Membership is one of the easiest ways to get a discount on your home and away kits, hoodies, or wall art. LFC Memberships are seasonal and come in different tiers and gift bundles.
When you add the membership pack to your cart, you’ll enjoy instant savings of 10% off all full-price items, excluding the membership card itself.
Available to purchase for yourself or as a gift, members also receive 10% off every purchase for the full season. Go ahead and get that shirt, jacket, or other team swag your heart desires.
Shop the Liverpool FC Sale
Fancy some official swag and memorabilia? You can find team jerseys, hoodies, retro shirts, and more items at a discount by shopping from the Liverpool FC sale section.
There are plenty of products to sweep your daily life with a sea of red for your favourite team. Find Liverpool FC wall art and wallpaper on the sales page at a discount. Grab a mug, curtains, or sports accessories on sale, too!
There are main sale periods, such as the end-of-season clearance or after-Christmas sale, where excess gift stock is sold at a massive discount. You can also save with a Liverpool FC discount code when team strips and new kits become available.
Follow LFC on Social Media
This one is for all you Liverpool FC super fans! Follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram to stay inspired and up-to-date with the latest team kits and arrivals of souvenirs, clothing, and more.
Then come back to this page so you can use our Liverpool FC discount offers or a voucher code to save on the latest swag.
Contact Information
The Liverpool FC contact number is 0151 264 2500. You can speak to the customer service team at the Liverpool FC shop by phone or by submitting an email request via the website.
The customer service team can help with any issue regarding purchases or inquiries about a Liverpool FC voucher or promotion code.
FAQs
To support your team and save money, check out this page to find the latest sales and Liverpool FC promo codes and vouchers. If you don’t see what you’re looking for, check out the Liverpool FC sale page for at least 20% off.
Free Liverpool FC delivery is offered on every purchase over £80 and will be delivered within 5 business days, with personalised products taking up to 7 business days for delivery. You can also have your order delivered within 1-2 days for £6.99. Orders under £80 can receive standard delivery for the small cost of £4.50.
The Liverpool FC student discount entitles verified students to 10% off all full-price kits, clothing, and merchandise across the entire online shop. Verify your status online to receive a student discount code and take advantage of this promotion.
While no dedicated Liverpool FC NHS discount is available, key workers, including teachers, carers, charity workers, armed forces and NHS staff, can benefit from a 10% discount on full-price items. Use your Blue Light Card and other national discount programs to obtain a unique Liverpool FC discount code to save on your next order.
You can redeem your Liverpool FC promo code by following these simple steps: once you’ve filled your cart with LFC kits and fan gear, review and edit your cart before you checkout. You can apply your Liverpool FC vouchers on this page in the “Discount Codes” box, just under your items.
If none of the available delivery options suits your needs, you can select free Click & Collect at one of six official Liverpool FC stores in the UK free of charge. Note the estimated delivery time your items will be available for pick up.
Liverpool FC participates in major shopping events such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and other seasonal sales. One of the biggest is the Liverpool FC Boxing Day sale right after Christmas. Aside from the holidays, fans of the LFC can often find huge discounts at the end of the current football season.