Laptops Direct Vouchers 2024

Laptops Direct is a UK online retailer that sells personal electronic devices at low prices. While it typically specialises in laptops, the company also stocks popular items such as smart TVs, printing supplies, gaming essentials, tablets, and monitors.

In addition, it has frequent discounts, refurbished items, and even Laptops Direct promo codes available for bigger savings. Whether you want to upgrade your monitor or invest in a full home office setup, all you need is a Laptops Direct discount code from this page to grab it for less!

Enjoy Low Delivery Rates

Laptops Direct delivery rates vary based on your location, as well as the weight and size of the items you are purchasing. In addition, hundreds of currently in-stock items can be purchased and delivered to you the next day.

Laptops Direct also has a collection point in East Midlands where you can click and collect if that is more convenient. Whatever delivery method you choose, ensure you apply a Laptops Direct discount code at checkout to save.

Trade in Old Electronics

The Laptops Direct trade-in offer allows you to send in your old phones and laptops for cash! You can get a quick quote on the website and send it in for free. They will take care of any data wiping, so you can trade your sensitive items in with peace of mind.

You’ll be paid within 48 hours after the valuation is accepted. This is a fantastic way to save on a new laptop or phone and reduce tech waste, so head to the website and start today.

Finance Your Next Purchase

Laptops Direct financing is available for any purchase you make over $99. This financing option is available through PayPal Credit and offers 0% interest for the first four months. You can choose terms from four months to 36 months (which would require interest to be paid after the first four months). Combine financing with a Laptops Direct promo code to reduce your payment costs and get a better value!

Shop the Promotions Page

On the Laptops Direct Promotions page, you’ll find the latest available offers on its website. There, you can get free extended warranties, gifts for purchasing certain products, or free cases with select phones.

To shop this page, simply find the “Latest Promotions” link in the “Black Friday” dropdown in the main navigation bar. New promotions are always being added, so consider bookmarking that page or opting into the newsletter to hear the latest.

Find Sales to Save

Shop Laptops Direct’s Sales page to find product discounts across all types and categories. You’ll get up to 40% off on items such as smart TVs, printers, and monitors. These sales are always available, so you don’t need to wait for a Laptops Direct voucher code to save big!

Shop Clearance

Take a look at Laptops Direct’s Clearance page to find incredible deals on discontinued items. Shop there for up to 35% off gaming products, electronic accessories, and tablets. Find the Clearance page by clicking “Black Friday” in the main navigation bar and then clicking on “Clearance.” While you might not be able to use a Laptops Direct coupon code on top of sale pricing, you’ll still enjoy a great bargain.

