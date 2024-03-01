Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

John Lewis Vouchers 2024

£150 OFF
Coupon

John Lewis

Get £150 off selected soundbars with select Samsung TVs using this John Lewis discount code
 
Grab any specially-marked Samsung TV from this range and apply this voucher code to knock an extra £150 off selected soundbars.
 
SAMSOUND150
Show Code
Get Deal

10% OFF
Coupon

John Lewis

Take at least 10% off homeware and furniture in the John Lewis Home and Garden sale
 
Want to spruce up your home on a budget? Take advantage of this sale to score discounts of over 10% on John Lewis sofas, curtains, bedding, rugs, wallpaper, and more.
 
No code required Get Deal

£10 OFF
Coupon

John Lewis

John Lewis Voucher Code: Save £10 off this Shark vacuum with a myJL account
 
Unlock a £10 discount on your next purchase as a My John Lewis member! Just head to the product page for the promo code and delight in the savings on the Shark IZ202UK vacuum cleaner.
 
MYJLSHARK10
Show Code
Get Deal

£200 OFF
Coupon

John Lewis

Snag £200 off LG Soundbar with John Lewis Voucher Code When Purchased with Select TVs
 
Elevate your home cinema experience! Use the John Lewis promo code to get a £200 discount on the LG USE6S Soundbar when you buy it alongside a qualifying TV.
 
USE6S
Show Code
Get Deal

£200 OFF
Coupon

John Lewis

Shop Sony Bravia TVs and get £200 off select soundbars using this John Lewis discount code
 
Check out these Sony Bravia TVs and get £200 off a Sony soundbar with this John Lewis promo code.
 
SONYSAVE200
Show Code
Get Deal

About John Lewis

For over 100 years, John Lewis has been a go-to UK retailer of clothing, furniture, home goods, electronics, beauty, and accessories. Whatever you need, this iconic department store is sure to have plenty of options to choose from.

Snatch up affordable bedding or improve your at-home workout with fitness equipment. Regardless of what is on your shopping list, one of the many John Lewis vouchers available here on this page can help you save more.

Interest-Free Credit

Apply for interest-free credit on home and nursery orders at John Lewis. Plus, there is no initial deposit is required. 

Once approved, you can get zero-interest financing for 12 months on home and nursery orders over £500. Or spend over £1,500 and get interest-free financing for 24 months. 

As long as you make your monthly payments in full before the time is up, the credit will be free to you. Combine financing with a John Lewis promo code to save on payment costs.

Special Offers Page

Check out the John Lewis sale and offers page for the latest deals and promos available across the site. Choose your favourite category from the tabs near the top of the page to sort through the options more quickly. Save on home, tech, and beauty or shop for savings in all clothing categories, including women, men, and children.

My John Lewis

For a more personalised experience, join the free My John Lewis programme by signing up at John Lewis. You will receive a membership card that you can use when shopping online, or you can scan the card for in-store savings. There will be exclusive offers and deals, as well as member-only access to competitions and new launches.

Partnership Card

Apply for the Partnership MasterCard and use it to finance your purchases at the shop, online, and at its sister store Waitrose. Plus, you will earn points on every purchase you make with the card anywhere that MasterCard is accepted. 

For the first six months of account opening, you will have 0% interest financing on purchases as well. Redeem your points for vouchers at John Lewis and save!

Email Newsletter

Sign up for the John Lewis email newsletter to stay up to date on the latest offers, deals, and sales before they happen. You will also be tipped off to any upcoming product releases so you can shop for what’s new before others. 

These emails will arrive regularly right in your inbox containing style inspiration and tips as well. Unsubscribe at any time, but it’s an easy way for the chance to score a surprise John Lewis discount.

FAQs

How do I redeem a promo code at John Lewis?

Add items to your cart at John Lewis. Then, copy the voucher code from here on our page. Paste the code in the “Add a promotional code” box during checkout and click “apply” to enjoy your discount.

Can existing John Lewis customers use promo codes?

Yes, current customers at John Lewis can use promo codes to save on their orders. The latest codes are found right here on our page, so check often to see what’s new.

Are there promo codes for new John Lewis customers?

Yes, first-time John Lewis customers can use any of the voucher codes found on this page. There are no exclusive codes for new customers, however, so feel free to use the one that best suits your order.

Can I get cash back from John Lewis?

No, John Lewis does not have a cashback programme. Either use a cash back credit card to place your order or apply for its Partnership MasterCard to earn points on every purchase you make with the card.

What payment methods are accepted at John Lewis?

John Lewis accepts most major credit cards, including the Partnership MasterCard that it touts. You can also pay with PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or John Lewis gift cards.

Can I buy gift cards at John Lewis?

Yes, John Lewis sells gift cards. You can buy physical gift cards or digital gift cards, and either option can be used in-store or online. Head to the website for more information and to purchase your next gift.

Is there a student discount available at John Lewis?

No, John Lewis does not offer a student discount. However, students can use any of the vouchers and promo codes found here on our page.

Is there an NHS discount at John Lewis?

No, John Lewis does not offer a regular NHS discount. It will, however, offer NHS discounts during seasonal sales from time to time. You can also shop using a regular John Lewis discount code for guaranteed savings.

What is the John Lewis price match policy?

John Lewis will match the price of an item you purchased if the price drops within 35 days of your order. The company will no longer price match the competition, as it has expired its “Never Knowingly Undersold” policy. Please visit the website for more information.

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

