John Lewis Vouchers 2024

About John Lewis
For over 100 years, John Lewis has been a go-to UK retailer of clothing, furniture, home goods, electronics, beauty, and accessories. Whatever you need, this iconic department store is sure to have plenty of options to choose from.
Snatch up affordable bedding or improve your at-home workout with fitness equipment. Regardless of what is on your shopping list, one of the many John Lewis vouchers available here on this page can help you save more.
Interest-Free Credit
Apply for interest-free credit on home and nursery orders at John Lewis. Plus, there is no initial deposit is required.
Once approved, you can get zero-interest financing for 12 months on home and nursery orders over £500. Or spend over £1,500 and get interest-free financing for 24 months.
As long as you make your monthly payments in full before the time is up, the credit will be free to you. Combine financing with a John Lewis promo code to save on payment costs.
Special Offers Page
Check out the John Lewis sale and offers page for the latest deals and promos available across the site. Choose your favourite category from the tabs near the top of the page to sort through the options more quickly. Save on home, tech, and beauty or shop for savings in all clothing categories, including women, men, and children.
My John Lewis
For a more personalised experience, join the free My John Lewis programme by signing up at John Lewis. You will receive a membership card that you can use when shopping online, or you can scan the card for in-store savings. There will be exclusive offers and deals, as well as member-only access to competitions and new launches.
Partnership Card
Apply for the Partnership MasterCard and use it to finance your purchases at the shop, online, and at its sister store Waitrose. Plus, you will earn points on every purchase you make with the card anywhere that MasterCard is accepted.
For the first six months of account opening, you will have 0% interest financing on purchases as well. Redeem your points for vouchers at John Lewis and save!
Email Newsletter
Sign up for the John Lewis email newsletter to stay up to date on the latest offers, deals, and sales before they happen. You will also be tipped off to any upcoming product releases so you can shop for what’s new before others.
These emails will arrive regularly right in your inbox containing style inspiration and tips as well. Unsubscribe at any time, but it’s an easy way for the chance to score a surprise John Lewis discount.
FAQs
Add items to your cart at John Lewis. Then, copy the voucher code from here on our page. Paste the code in the “Add a promotional code” box during checkout and click “apply” to enjoy your discount.
Yes, current customers at John Lewis can use promo codes to save on their orders. The latest codes are found right here on our page, so check often to see what’s new.
Yes, first-time John Lewis customers can use any of the voucher codes found on this page. There are no exclusive codes for new customers, however, so feel free to use the one that best suits your order.
No, John Lewis does not have a cashback programme. Either use a cash back credit card to place your order or apply for its Partnership MasterCard to earn points on every purchase you make with the card.
John Lewis accepts most major credit cards, including the Partnership MasterCard that it touts. You can also pay with PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or John Lewis gift cards.
Yes, John Lewis sells gift cards. You can buy physical gift cards or digital gift cards, and either option can be used in-store or online. Head to the website for more information and to purchase your next gift.
No, John Lewis does not offer a student discount. However, students can use any of the vouchers and promo codes found here on our page.
No, John Lewis does not offer a regular NHS discount. It will, however, offer NHS discounts during seasonal sales from time to time. You can also shop using a regular John Lewis discount code for guaranteed savings.
John Lewis will match the price of an item you purchased if the price drops within 35 days of your order. The company will no longer price match the competition, as it has expired its “Never Knowingly Undersold” policy. Please visit the website for more information.