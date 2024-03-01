HP Vouchers 2024

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

About HP

HP is a manufacturer and retailer of tech products and office supplies. Renowned for its printers and accessories, this retailer offers numerous sales and ways for customers to save on one-time and recurring purchases. 

Here at Trusted Reviews, we’ve compiled a list of handy tips to know before placing your order. We’ve also got a list of HP promotion codes and other deals that are currently live to help you save.

Email Savings 

Make sure to sign up for the newsletter to receive exclusive HP offers and other discounts. You’ll be alerted about sales events and other special promotions before they go live. You’ll also be kept in the know regarding product news and more. 

Instant Ink 

Subscribe to the HP Instant Ink programme to maximise your savings on ink. You’ll be given a starter kit that includes two cartridges. Plans start at £0.99 per month. 

When you are part of the program, and your HP printer detects that either ink or toner levels are low, you’ll automatically receive refills. Send your empty cartridges back for recycling in the envelope with a prepaid label that’s provided. You can cancel or update your plan at any time.

Deals Page 

Click the “Deals” tab at the top of the homepage to find limited-time HP sales and offers. Sort by category, including HP laptops, desktops, monitors, printers, and accessories, to narrow down your options. 

If there are HP discount codes necessary to activate the offers, they will be listed here. We’ve recently even seen 20% discounts on clearance items already steeply reduced!

Student and Teacher Perks

If you are a student or a teacher, you can receive exclusive HP discounts and offers tailored to you. In addition to receiving free delivery on every order, you’ll have exclusive access to promotions featuring products at markdowns of up to 40%. Scroll to the bottom of the homepage and click “Student Store” to sign up.

Shop hp.com/uk/en/home.html

FAQs

Does HP offer an NHS discount?

At this time, there are no offers specifically for NHS workers at HP. Follow us here at Trusted Reviews to see what other HP coupon codes may be available to save at checkout.

Does HP have a student discount?

Teachers and students can provide their academic email addresses to receive exclusive HP offers for up to 40% off their purchases. Scroll to the bottom of the homepage to sign up.

Does HP have Black Friday offers?

Every year, you can find great HP deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday week. 
We’ve seen many items at 30% markdowns in past years! Consider subscribing to the mailing list to hear about upcoming sales and future deals.

Does HP have a price guarantee?

If you purchase a product from HP that drops in price within 21 days, the retailer will refund the difference. Reach out to customer service via email to initiate the process.

How do I redeem my HP discount code?

Click the shopping cart icon to see your basket. Beneath the basket summary, you’ll see a box with a + icon prompting you to enter your HP voucher. Enter your coupon exactly as written, then click “apply” to see your new order total!

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

