HP Vouchers 2024
About HP
HP is a manufacturer and retailer of tech products and office supplies. Renowned for its printers and accessories, this retailer offers numerous sales and ways for customers to save on one-time and recurring purchases.
Here at Trusted Reviews, we’ve compiled a list of handy tips to know before placing your order. We’ve also got a list of HP promotion codes and other deals that are currently live to help you save.
Email Savings
Make sure to sign up for the newsletter to receive exclusive HP offers and other discounts. You’ll be alerted about sales events and other special promotions before they go live. You’ll also be kept in the know regarding product news and more.
Instant Ink
Subscribe to the HP Instant Ink programme to maximise your savings on ink. You’ll be given a starter kit that includes two cartridges. Plans start at £0.99 per month.
When you are part of the program, and your HP printer detects that either ink or toner levels are low, you’ll automatically receive refills. Send your empty cartridges back for recycling in the envelope with a prepaid label that’s provided. You can cancel or update your plan at any time.
Deals Page
Click the “Deals” tab at the top of the homepage to find limited-time HP sales and offers. Sort by category, including HP laptops, desktops, monitors, printers, and accessories, to narrow down your options.
If there are HP discount codes necessary to activate the offers, they will be listed here. We’ve recently even seen 20% discounts on clearance items already steeply reduced!
Student and Teacher Perks
If you are a student or a teacher, you can receive exclusive HP discounts and offers tailored to you. In addition to receiving free delivery on every order, you’ll have exclusive access to promotions featuring products at markdowns of up to 40%. Scroll to the bottom of the homepage and click “Student Store” to sign up.
FAQs
At this time, there are no offers specifically for NHS workers at HP. Follow us here at Trusted Reviews to see what other HP coupon codes may be available to save at checkout.
Teachers and students can provide their academic email addresses to receive exclusive HP offers for up to 40% off their purchases. Scroll to the bottom of the homepage to sign up.
Every year, you can find great HP deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday week.
We’ve seen many items at 30% markdowns in past years! Consider subscribing to the mailing list to hear about upcoming sales and future deals.
If you purchase a product from HP that drops in price within 21 days, the retailer will refund the difference. Reach out to customer service via email to initiate the process.
Click the shopping cart icon to see your basket. Beneath the basket summary, you’ll see a box with a + icon prompting you to enter your HP voucher. Enter your coupon exactly as written, then click “apply” to see your new order total!