HP Vouchers 2024

About HP

HP is a manufacturer and retailer of tech products and office supplies. Renowned for its printers and accessories, this retailer offers numerous sales and ways for customers to save on one-time and recurring purchases.

Here at Trusted Reviews, we’ve compiled a list of handy tips to know before placing your order. We’ve also got a list of HP promotion codes and other deals that are currently live to help you save.

Email Savings

Make sure to sign up for the newsletter to receive exclusive HP offers and other discounts. You’ll be alerted about sales events and other special promotions before they go live. You’ll also be kept in the know regarding product news and more.

Instant Ink

Subscribe to the HP Instant Ink programme to maximise your savings on ink. You’ll be given a starter kit that includes two cartridges. Plans start at £0.99 per month.

When you are part of the program, and your HP printer detects that either ink or toner levels are low, you’ll automatically receive refills. Send your empty cartridges back for recycling in the envelope with a prepaid label that’s provided. You can cancel or update your plan at any time.

Deals Page

Click the “Deals” tab at the top of the homepage to find limited-time HP sales and offers. Sort by category, including HP laptops, desktops, monitors, printers, and accessories, to narrow down your options.

If there are HP discount codes necessary to activate the offers, they will be listed here. We’ve recently even seen 20% discounts on clearance items already steeply reduced!

Student and Teacher Perks

If you are a student or a teacher, you can receive exclusive HP discounts and offers tailored to you. In addition to receiving free delivery on every order, you’ll have exclusive access to promotions featuring products at markdowns of up to 40%. Scroll to the bottom of the homepage and click “Student Store” to sign up.

