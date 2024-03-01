Hotels.com Vouchers 2024
About Hotels.com
With access to hundreds of thousands of properties worldwide, Hotels.com lets you book stays in several countries around the globe. Customers can find hotels for cheap with exclusive UK deals.
Once you create an account, you can save over 15% off with Member Prices. Whether booking a short break or a family holiday, use voucher codes and coupons to get more out of your budget.
This page will cover the latest ways to save, from a Hotels.com discount code to in-app promotional codes and special offers.
Unlock Member Prices
Hotels.com offers discounted hotel rooms across the UK and around the world. There are several ways to save more on accommodations, but creating an account is a sure bet to nab at least 15% off.
You won’t need a Hotels.com discount code to find a deal. Once you register, Member Prices offer instant savings at hundreds of properties on the website. It’s free to join, and you will also have access to free nights and member rewards.
Use the Deals Finder
Hotels.com offers a Deals Finder on its website that lets you browse for cheap hotel rooms. You can find savings by location and seasonal promotions using the Deals Finder. Simply enter your destination, or browse the ‘Deals’ page for popular resorts and hotels.
Several properties will have up to 20% off, and you can save even more when you take advantage of Member Prices. We recommend Hotels.com’s Weekend Getaway offers for last-minute hotel rooms.
Free Nights and Rewards
If you travel often, consider joining the free Hotels.com Rewards programme. You will automatically be enrolled at the entry-level tier, with 15% discounts as a member and the ability to collect Hotels.com Stamps toward a free night.
Once you’ve completed ten bookings, your stamps can be redeemed for a free hotel stay! Those who have collected ten stamps are upgraded to Silver rewards, with free spa vouchers, breakfast, and access to VIP Properties at significant discounts.
Collect 30 stamps to achieve Hotels.com’s Gold tier, with free room upgrades, early check-in, and a free Avis Preferred Plus membership for car hires. Silver and Gold members can also use Price Guarantee Plus, allowing a price match until check-in time.
FAQs
Hotels.com offers an exclusive discount for students. Upon verification through UNiDAYS or Student Beans, you will receive the Hotels.com student discount code that applies an extra 10% off your next reservation.
The Hotels.com Price Guarantee allows customers to request a price match or price adjustment when they find a lower price for the same hotel property. If you booked a non-refundable hotel, you will receive the credit applied to a Hotels.com voucher code.
Customers can book a Hotels.com deal using major debit or credit cards from Visa, Mastercard, Diners Club, JCB, Discover and American Express. You can pay in advance online or upon check-in at most locations. However, if you pay at check-in, you may not be able to apply a Hotels.com discount code.
Browse this page for a Hotels.com discount code or voucher to use on your reservation. Your price summary on the Booking page will be on the right side. Below the price details will be a link to ‘Apply a Coupon’; paste your Hotels.com discount code in this section.
Health Service Discounts provides a unique Hotels.com voucher code to healthcare and key workers in the UK. The Hotels.com NHS discount can save you an extra 10-12% off at participating hotel chains and properties worldwide.
Yes, Hotels.com is always running some type of sale in the UK. However, the cheapest hotel deals are saved for one of its seasonal events, such as the Hotels.com Black Friday sale or special occasions like a half-term break. Follow this page for updates, including Black Friday voucher codes, Boxing Day deals, and discounted holidays.