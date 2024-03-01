Hotels.com Vouchers 2024

About Hotels.com

With access to hundreds of thousands of properties worldwide, Hotels.com lets you book stays in several countries around the globe. Customers can find hotels for cheap with exclusive UK deals.

Once you create an account, you can save over 15% off with Member Prices. Whether booking a short break or a family holiday, use voucher codes and coupons to get more out of your budget.

This page will cover the latest ways to save, from a Hotels.com discount code to in-app promotional codes and special offers.

Unlock Member Prices

Hotels.com offers discounted hotel rooms across the UK and around the world. There are several ways to save more on accommodations, but creating an account is a sure bet to nab at least 15% off.

You won’t need a Hotels.com discount code to find a deal. Once you register, Member Prices offer instant savings at hundreds of properties on the website. It’s free to join, and you will also have access to free nights and member rewards.

Use the Deals Finder

Hotels.com offers a Deals Finder on its website that lets you browse for cheap hotel rooms. You can find savings by location and seasonal promotions using the Deals Finder. Simply enter your destination, or browse the ‘Deals’ page for popular resorts and hotels.

Several properties will have up to 20% off, and you can save even more when you take advantage of Member Prices. We recommend Hotels.com’s Weekend Getaway offers for last-minute hotel rooms.

Free Nights and Rewards

If you travel often, consider joining the free Hotels.com Rewards programme. You will automatically be enrolled at the entry-level tier, with 15% discounts as a member and the ability to collect Hotels.com Stamps toward a free night.

Once you’ve completed ten bookings, your stamps can be redeemed for a free hotel stay! Those who have collected ten stamps are upgraded to Silver rewards, with free spa vouchers, breakfast, and access to VIP Properties at significant discounts.

Collect 30 stamps to achieve Hotels.com’s Gold tier, with free room upgrades, early check-in, and a free Avis Preferred Plus membership for car hires. Silver and Gold members can also use Price Guarantee Plus, allowing a price match until check-in time.

