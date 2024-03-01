Guess Vouchers 2024



About Guess

Guess is a global lifestyle brand that makes clothing and accessories for men, women, kids, and babies. Known for its iconic logo and popular denim jeans, the brand brings a sleek and classic touch to styles for every occasion.

Find the brand licensed on accessories that include watches, fragrances, handbags, shoes, jewellery, and more. With frequent online sales and discount codes, you can nab luxury looks with everyday savings!

Before your next shop, visit us to discover UK sales and GUESS promo codes.

Shop GUESS on Sale

Browse the sale on GUESS’ website to find everyday deals on jeans, dresses, shoes, and more. There are plenty of last-chance styles and seasonal clothes you don’t want to miss. Most of the time, products are listed at 30-40% on sale.

However, it’s not uncommon to nab up to 50% off in the GUESS sale. Keep your eyes peeled for GUESS promo codes and flash sales that offer multi-buy discounts, such as 15% off two or more sale items.

Sign Up for GUESS Offers

Keep tabs on the latest deals and discounts when subscribing to email offers. Receiving the GUESS newsletter, you’ll be the first to hear about seasonal collections, product news, sale events, and more.

Subscribing to the newsletter is also the easiest way to find GUESS promo codes. The brand will send codes to your inbox, including extra discounts on sale styles and gifts. Drop your email into the box at the bottom of the website to join.

Gifts for Everyone

With iconic bags, sunglasses, and clothes, GUESS is a popular brand to gift to your loved ones. When browsing the site, hover over the GIFTS tab to find best-selling items for men, women, and kids. If you’re unsure where to start, a gift voucher is the perfect solution.

Click the ‘Gift Card’ to purchase a digital card, available in denominations between £40 and £220. Customise your gift with a message and choose between immediate delivery or a future date and time that works for you.

The recipient can shop online for the items they want and use a GUESS discount code to get more for less. Note that GUESS gift cards expire 36 months after purchase.

Many Ways to Pay

Enjoy the freedom to pay with major credit cards, a GUESS voucher, or services such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, or Paypal. You can also finance your order using Klarna at GUESS, with two options available.

Use Klarna to pay nothing upfront and cover the total within 30 days. Alternatively, you can spread the cost over three interest-free instalments. The first payment is due upfront, with two equal payments collected every 30 days.

Klarna has no hidden fees or charges if you pay on time. Luckily, you can still redeem a GUESS promo code to get a discount on the entire order when financing.

Having trouble with ordering, payment, delivery, returns, or using Guess discount codes? Fortunately, Guess maintains a comprehensive knowledge base on their Customer Service page that contains a wealth of information about all of these subjects and more.

Should you need to get in touch with a customer service agent directly, there is an email form where you can leave all the details of your enquiry.

Or you can use the Live Chat service from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Saturday. Feel free to also give them a call at 0039 02 32116821 between those hours.

