Guess Vouchers 2024

About Guess
Guess is a global lifestyle brand that makes clothing and accessories for men, women, kids, and babies. Known for its iconic logo and popular denim jeans, the brand brings a sleek and classic touch to styles for every occasion.
Find the brand licensed on accessories that include watches, fragrances, handbags, shoes, jewellery, and more. With frequent online sales and discount codes, you can nab luxury looks with everyday savings!
Shop GUESS on Sale
Browse the sale on GUESS’ website to find everyday deals on jeans, dresses, shoes, and more. There are plenty of last-chance styles and seasonal clothes you don’t want to miss. Most of the time, products are listed at 30-40% on sale.
However, it’s not uncommon to nab up to 50% off in the GUESS sale. Keep your eyes peeled for GUESS promo codes and flash sales that offer multi-buy discounts, such as 15% off two or more sale items.
Sign Up for GUESS Offers
Keep tabs on the latest deals and discounts when subscribing to email offers. Receiving the GUESS newsletter, you’ll be the first to hear about seasonal collections, product news, sale events, and more.
Subscribing to the newsletter is also the easiest way to find GUESS promo codes. The brand will send codes to your inbox, including extra discounts on sale styles and gifts. Drop your email into the box at the bottom of the website to join.
Gifts for Everyone
With iconic bags, sunglasses, and clothes, GUESS is a popular brand to gift to your loved ones. When browsing the site, hover over the GIFTS tab to find best-selling items for men, women, and kids. If you’re unsure where to start, a gift voucher is the perfect solution.
Click the ‘Gift Card’ to purchase a digital card, available in denominations between £40 and £220. Customise your gift with a message and choose between immediate delivery or a future date and time that works for you.
The recipient can shop online for the items they want and use a GUESS discount code to get more for less. Note that GUESS gift cards expire 36 months after purchase.
Many Ways to Pay
Enjoy the freedom to pay with major credit cards, a GUESS voucher, or services such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, or Paypal. You can also finance your order using Klarna at GUESS, with two options available.
Use Klarna to pay nothing upfront and cover the total within 30 days. Alternatively, you can spread the cost over three interest-free instalments. The first payment is due upfront, with two equal payments collected every 30 days.
Klarna has no hidden fees or charges if you pay on time. Luckily, you can still redeem a GUESS promo code to get a discount on the entire order when financing.
Contact Information
Having trouble with ordering, payment, delivery, returns, or using Guess discount codes? Fortunately, Guess maintains a comprehensive knowledge base on their Customer Service page that contains a wealth of information about all of these subjects and more.
Should you need to get in touch with a customer service agent directly, there is an email form where you can leave all the details of your enquiry.
Or you can use the Live Chat service from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Saturday. Feel free to also give them a call at 0039 02 32116821 between those hours.
FAQs
Yes, GUESS offers free standard delivery on all orders. If you’re in a hurry to get your order you can upgrade to 1-2 day express shipping for just £16.
If you’re shopping at GUESS and looking to save some money, you can check out our page to find the latest discount codes and offers for at least 10% off. In addition, you can shop in the GUESS outlet for at least 35% off last seasons styles.
There isn’t currently an exclusive discount for NHS workers, but there are still ways for you to save. First, check out our page to find the latest active promo codes and sales. Second, make sure you subscribe to the GUESS newsletter so that you’re the first to know about future sales. Finally, Browse through the GUESS outlet to find last season’s clothing on sale.
GUESS previously offered a 10% student discount, provided through Student Beans. This GUESS promo is not available all year. If you do not see a student discount code on this page, you can use one of our vouchers to get a discount.
Customers can redeem a GUESS discount code on the checkout screen. Look for the field that reads, ‘Have a coupon code?’ Paste your GUESS voucher in the space provided and hit ‘Apply’ to get your discount.
You cannot stack GUESS promo codes; customers may redeem one promotion code per order. However, certain GUESS vouchers can be used on top of sale prices, such as an extra 15-20% off. To find these voucher codes, just follow our page at Trusted Reviews!
Currently, there are no promotions specific to new customers at GUESS. Be sure to subscribe to the newsletter so you find out about GUESS promo codes and UK sales events as soon as they’re posted!
Yes, the GUESS Black Friday and Cyber Monday event will hit the site every November. Last year’s sale offered dresses, jeans, handbags, and more at up to 50% off, and we anticipate a similar deal this year. Come November, visit this page for Black Friday deals and GUESS voucher codes to use.